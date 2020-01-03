Alert for Indian Railways passengers! Kashi-Vishwanath Express, 5 other trains to now run from this station

From April 2, 2020, train number 14257 Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express will change to train number 15127

Indian Railways Kashi Vishwanath Express will now run from Manduadih station instead of Varanasi Cantt station! In a recent change brought in by the Railway Board, the originating and terminating points of the Kashi Vishwanath Express train has been shifted from the Varanasi Junction or Varanasi Cantt to the Manduadih railway station. Five other pairs of train services, including the Kashi Vishwanath Express, have been shifted to the Manduadih station for originating the journeys, according to a recent Dainik Jagran report.

This decision has been taken for better operation of train services and for the convenience of passengers. The Kashi Vishwanath Express will be operating from platform number 8 of the Manduadih station. According to the report, the following train services have seen a change in their schedule, including a change in its originating and terminating stations:

Starting from January 2, 2020, train number 14257 Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express has been leaving from the Manduadih station, Varanasi at 1:30 PM

Starting from January 3, 2020, train number 12166 Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Ratnagiri Express will leave from the Manduadih station, Varanasi at 6:20 PM

Starting from January 2, 2020, train number 1108 Varanasi-Gwalior Bundelkhand Express has been leaving from the Manduadih station, Varanasi at 4:30 PM

Starting from January 4, 2020, train number 21108 Varanasi-Khajuraho Bundelkhand Link Express will leave from the Manduadih station at 4:30 PM

Starting from January 5, 2020, train number 19058 Varanasi-Udhna Express will leave from the Manduadih station at 4:50 AM

It is important to note that from April 2, 2020, train number 14257 Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express will change to train number 15127 and train number 14258 will change to train number 15128.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that in a joint initiative by the Railway Ministry and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, help-desks have been opened at the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station (BSB). Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had launched the help-desk project at the station premises in the year 2019. At the help desk, visitors can buy tickets to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple situated in Varanasi.