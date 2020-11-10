Indian Railways’ Kalka-Shimla rail section gets new narrow gauge locomotive! See features

A ZDM3 Narrow Gauge Loco has been manufactured and turned out by Central Railways' locomotive workshop, Parel in Mumbai for the Kalka-Shimla section.

Indian Railways’ Kalka-Shimla rail section gets another locomotive! Recently, a ZDM3 Narrow Gauge Loco has been manufactured and turned out by Central Railways’ locomotive workshop, Parel in Mumbai for the Kalka-Shimla section of Northern Railways. According to a press release issued by Central Railways, the newly developed locomotive will be utilized for hauling passenger trains as well as goods trains on Ambala Division’s Kalka-Shimla railway section. This ZDM3 Narrow Gauge loco is the fifth locomotive out of the order placed for 12 locos on the Central Railway zone’s Parel Workshop. Since November 2019, this workshop has already manufactured and dispatched four such locomotives.

This is the third such locomotive produced during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The loco has been developed by Parel Workshop, while adhering to social distancing guidelines and limited resources due to the prevalent coronavirus lockdown conditions. Take a look at some interesting features of the ZDM3 Narrow Gauge locomotive:

To drive from either end with good visibility of track ahead, these locomotives are provided with dual cab

These locomotives are equipped with cold start in order to enable their working in severe winter conditions in the northern part of India

To cool the engine as per requirement, the locomotives are also equipped with an ‘on demand cooling system’

The air brakes of these locos are similar to Broad Gauge locomotives

The locomotive’s diesel engine performance parameters are exhibit on the electronic screen

Various safety features have been provided such as Vigilance Control Device, Automatic Emergency Braking and Electronic Speedometer with recorder

The locos are installed with heavy-duty compressors to cater to future requirements of air brake trailing loads

On both driver’s cab, hand brakes are provided

The Kalka – Shimla Railway rail section is a 2 ft 6 inch (762 mm) gauge railway that runs from Kalka at Himalayas’ foothills to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The line, a UNESCO World Heritage Railway, passes through the Sub-Himalayan region as well as rises to a height of 1400 meters in a route length of 97 kilometres.