Indian Railways’ Jagjivan Ram Hospital gives treatment to 5000 Covid patients; details

Indian Railways’ JRH completes treatment of 5000 indoor Covid patients! The Covid-19 pandemic hit India in March 2020 and Jagjivan Ram Hospital was declared Covid Hospital by the Railway Ministry. During the lockdown, the hospital was converted into a fully Covid Hospital by redesigning 202 beds. According to Western Railways, JRH has now successfully treated 5000 Covid patients admitted to isolation wards, including 1500 ICU patients. The JRH at Mumbai Central is a 361-bedded multi speciality, post graduate teaching hospital with a blood bank having super speciality in Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Surgery, and Cardiology.

After transforming into a Covid hospital, its structure and functional areas were modified into negative pressure areas to prevent cross infection among patients and health care workers. Apart from this, Pipeline Oxygen supply points were increased from 72 to 200 as well as the capacity of Liquid Oxygen was increased to double supply of oxygen so as to supply maximum number of Covid patients without interruption. In a bid to meet additional demand during the second Covid wave, JRH procured as many as 100 oxygen concentrators for filling the excess oxygen demand. Giving a boost to “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, JRH commissioned two PSA plants with a capacity of 500 LPM each which was commissioned on 29 October 2021 before the third Covid wave.

In a bid to help the patients, smartphones with dedicated numbers were provided on JRH’s each floor for better management of patients. Also, JRH set up its own RT-PCR as a result of which reports are made available on the same day. By the year 2021, JRH was well equipped with ventilators, new medicines and oxygen. At present, all beds at the hospital are provided with oxygen as well as also all 20 ICU beds have been provided with ventilators. JHR also started a vaccination drive for eligible beneficiaries all over Mumbai Division on 8 March 2021.