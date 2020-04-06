Indian Railways built a Fumigation Tunnel in Jagadhri Workshop.

Indian Railways makes noteworthy achievement in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic! The Jagadhari Workshop of Northern Railway zone recently become the first workshop whose two PPEs/Coverall samples passed in DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) testing. According to a press release issued by the Northern Railway zone, after achieving the prestigious success of testing by the Jagadhari Workshop, Indian Railways can now contribute in mitigating the shortfall of the country for coverall PPEs to the extent possible way by manufacturing it in-house. This will be a big step in fighting against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways built a Fumigation Tunnel in Jagadhri Workshop as well. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, in order to prevent the novel Coronavirus infection from spreading among the public, a fumigation tunnel, a sanitizer room, has been created. So, when a person will enter through it, the fumigation spray will begin and the entire body of the person will be sanitized as he/she travels to the outgate.

Meanwhile, the national transporter is all set to produce hospital beds and side drawers for quarantine or isolation wards of COVID-19 patients. To prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus infection, the Railway Ministry is making efforts to supplement the government’s health care and medical initiatives. Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) in Asansol, the largest locomotive manufacturer in the world, has geared up to manufacture in-house hospital beds as well as side drawers.

Apart from this, the national transporter is also producing masks as well as sanitizer in-house in its all the zones of Indian Railways, Production Units and PSUs. It has been reported that till 1 April 2020, a total of 2,87,704 numbers of masks and 25,806 litres of sanitizer have been produced by Indian Railways. Also, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala has developed a prototype ventilator “JEEVAN” recently.