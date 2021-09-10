Indian Railways’ Jabalpur station redeveloped! Watch video on its improved aesthetics & modern materials usage

The Jabalpur railway station, which falls under the West Central Railway zone, has been revamped with improved aesthetics and modern materials usage.

Redevelopment of Jabalpur Railway Station: Indian Railways upgrades and beautifies Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Railway Ministry, the Jabalpur railway station, which falls under the West Central Railway zone, has been revamped with improved aesthetics and modern materials usage. Over the past few months, several railway stations across the country were given a new makeover. Besides, works of redevelopment of Indian Railways’ first two world class stations- Habibganj railway station under the West Central Railway zone as well as Gandhinagar railway station under the Western Railway are also nearing completion. Once fully completed, these railway stations will give an airport-like experience to passengers. From renovated station building facade to beautified station concourse area, take a look at some of the salient features of the newly redeveloped Jabalpur railway station: