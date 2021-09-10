Indian Railways’ Jabalpur station redeveloped! Watch video on its improved aesthetics & modern materials usage

Over the past few months, several railway stations across the country were given a new makeover.
Redevelopment of Jabalpur Railway Station: Indian Railways upgrades and beautifies Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Railway Ministry, the Jabalpur railway station, which falls under the West Central Railway zone, has been revamped with improved aesthetics and modern materials usage. Over the past few months, several railway stations across the country were given a new makeover. Besides, works of redevelopment of Indian Railways’ first two world class stations- Habibganj railway station under the West Central Railway zone as well as Gandhinagar railway station under the Western Railway are also nearing completion. Once fully completed, these railway stations will give an airport-like experience to passengers. From renovated station building facade to beautified station concourse area, take a look at some of the salient features of the newly redeveloped Jabalpur railway station:
- Towards Platform Number 6 (North Side), the station building facade has been renovated. According to the Railway Ministry, Glass Fibre Reinforced Concrete (GFRC Panel) has been used. It is high strength, durable and decorative finished material.
- Towards Platform Number 6 (North Side), Tensile Fibre Fabric Material is used for Pedestrian Plaza / Outside Waiting Area. The Tensile Fibre Fabric Material is lightweight, recyclable, possesses great aesthetics and is low maintenance.
- For the redevelopment of the station building towards Platform Number 6, the national transporter has also used Powder Coated Metal Facade, which is lightweight, has aesthetic appeal, as well as protects buildings from effects of weather.
- The station concourse area towards Platform Number 6 has been equipped with Linear Metal False Ceiling, which is attractive, durable and lightweight.
- The station building towards Platform Number 1 has been provided with ACP (Aluminium Composite Panels). It has great finish, modern looks, and low maintenance.
- The station concourse area towards Platform Number 1 has also been beautified with eye catching Sky Ceiling (Translucent Stretch Fabric).
