Indian Railways issues new policy on development of goods sheds; see salient features

Indian Railways issues new policy on the development of goods sheds! Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has issued a policy on the development of goods sheds at small/road-side railway stations through private investment, aiming at augmenting terminal capacity through the participation of the private sector. Under this, the private sector is permitted to set up new goods shed facilities as well as develop existing goods sheds at a larger number of railway stations. According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter was unable to do due to a lack of resources. Here are some key salient features of the new policy on the development of goods sheds: