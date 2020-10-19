Indian Railways issues new policy on development of goods sheds; see salient features

The Railway Ministry has issued a policy on the development of goods sheds at small/road-side railway stations through private investment, aiming at augmenting terminal capacity through the participation of the private sector.
Indian Railways issues new policy on the development of goods sheds! Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has issued a policy on the development of goods sheds at small/road-side railway stations through private investment, aiming at augmenting terminal capacity through the participation of the private sector. Under this, the private sector is permitted to set up new goods shed facilities as well as develop existing goods sheds at a larger number of railway stations. According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter was unable to do due to a lack of resources. Here are some key salient features of the new policy on the development of goods sheds:
Private parties are allowed to develop goods wharf, facilities for labour (resting space with shade, bathing facilities, drinking water, etc.) approach road, loading, and unloading facilities, covered shed as well as other related infrastructure. The private party will create or develop the facilities through its own investment.
For the proposed facility, all developments will be as per approved Indian Railways designs, as well as they will be constructed to approved Railway standards and specifications.
For the construction, the national transporter shall not levy any departmental or any other charges.
The facilities that are created or developed by the private party shall be used as a common user facility. Also, no priority or preference will be granted to the traffic of the party over the traffic of other customers.
As per the new policy, the responsibility for the maintenance of assets as well as facilities created shall be vested with the private party during the agreement period.
Incentives: Share in TAC ( Terminal Access Charges) and TC (Terminal Charges), for all the inward/outward traffic dealt at the goods shed for a period of five years, from the date of work completion.
The selection of the private party seeking the least share (TAC/TC) will be done through competitive bidding. This will be done at the divisional level.
Additional revenue for the private party by using the space that is available, for establishing tea shops or small canteen, advertisements, etc.