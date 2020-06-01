Indian Railways issues new guidelines for TTEs on board IRCTC special trains starting from June 1; details

The TTE staff may be asked to dispense with tie and coat in order to prevent or reduce the chances of COVID-19 infection.

IRCTC special trains have new guidelines for TTEs! For the first time in the 167-year old history of Indian Railways, the on board ticket checking staff will be without their customary black coats and ties! Instead, they will wear gloves, masks, PPEs and check tickets with magnifying glasses. The announcement was made by the national transporter recently in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to a PTI report, these instructions are part of the guidelines that have been issued by Indian Railways for TTEs for the 100 pairs of special train services which are starting operations from today i.e., 1 June 2020. Also, the TTE staff may be asked to dispense with tie and coat in order to prevent or reduce the chances of COVID-19 infection. However, they will put on their name and designation badge.

As per the guidelines, all the staff will be provided with a sufficient number of face shields, hand gloves, masks, head covers, soap as well as sanitizer so that they can safely perform their duty. According to the guidelines, in order to ensure that the TTEs are in fact using the protective equipment, checks may be conducted as well.

Besides, in a bid to prevent physical handling of train tickets for verifying the details, the TTEs will be provided with a magnifying glass if possible, so that they can scrutinize the ticket details from a distance without directly touching the ticket.

Starting from today, 200 special trains will be operated on the Indian Railways network, in addition to the existing 30 Special AC trains and Shramik Special trains. These newly added special trains are on the pattern of Indian Railways’ regular trains. These trains are fully reserved passenger train services, consisting of both AC as well as non AC class coaches. The General class coaches of these trains have reserved sitting accommodation and there are no unreserved coaches in these trains.