Indian Railways issues 11 point travel advisory for passengers – reach 90 minutes in advance; full guidelines

Indian Railways issues 11 point travel advisory for passengers – take note! Indian Railways passengers will have to reach railway stations 90 minutes ahead of train departure from tomorrow. Not only that, but Indian Railways has also issued a list of guidelines, precautions, protocols that will be followed for the special passenger train services that will commence services from tomorrow. A total of 15 special passenger train services (30 including return journeys) will be operated. These trains will depart from the New Delhi railway station to various parts of the country including Ahmedabad, Bilaspur, Jammu Tawi, Chennai, Patna, Secunderabad, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai Central, Bengaluru, Dibrugarh, Madgaon, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Agartala.

Indian Railways special trains: Full list of guidelines for passengers

Here, take a look at the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for movement of persons by these special trains:

1. Only those railway passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the station premises.

2. The passenger movement, as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passengers to and fro the station, will be permitted on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.

3. Compulsory screening of all railway passengers as only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board the train.

4. To facilitate thermal screening at the station, passengers will have to reach the station at-least 90 minutes in advance.

5. At all entry and exit points at stations as well as in coaches, all passengers will be provided with hand sanitizers.

6. Mandatory wearing of masks and face covers by passengers at all entries and during the travel.

7. During the train journey, all passengers will have to maintain social distancing.

8. Health advisories, as well as guidelines, will be circulated by the Railway Ministry through Information, Education and Communication campaign for the staff and passengers.

9. Inside the train, no linen, blankets as well as curtains will be provided. Also, no stalls or booths on the railway station platforms shall be opened. Apart from this, no train side vending would be allowed. Passengers have been encouraged to bring their own food, however, IRCTC will have the option of ready-to-eat meals on-board. In the ticket fare, catering charges will not be included.

10. The travelling passengers, on arrival at their destinations, will have to adhere to such health protocols as prescribed by the destinations states and Union Territories.

11. All travelling passengers are being advised by the government to download and use the Aarogya Setu mobile app.

The fare structure will be as applicable for the regular time tabled Rajdhani Express trains and booking can only be done through IRCTC website or through IRCTC mobile app. The Maximum Advance Reservation Period for these trains will be 7 days. For these special train services, RAC/Waiting list ticket bookings as well as on board booking by ticket checking staff will not be permitted.

Also, tatkal, premium tatkal and current bookings will not be permitted. Besides, Unreserved tickets (UTS) will not be allowed as well. The cancellation will be allowed up to 24 hours before the train’s scheduled departure and the cancellation fee will be 50% of fare.

The train movement will be permitted by the Railway Ministry, in a graded manner, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.