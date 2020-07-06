Indian Railways’ IRSDC holds conference on attracting private investments for commercial development projects

The participants of the conference applauded the efforts of IRSDC and the Railway Ministry for achieving landmark strides as well as addressing most of the issues that were raised by them in earlier consultation with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in a short span of time.
On July 1, 2020, Indian Railways’ Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited conducted a roundtable conference on ‘Attracting greater investments from private sector for Commercial Development Projects on Railway Land’ via video conference. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) held the video conference in collaboration with Invest India and Primus Partners. The purpose of the conference was to provide a platform to industry’s key stakeholders to understand IRSDC’s existing partnership formats for commercial development as well as discuss the alternate project structures that can be leveraged post the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
The roundtable conference was chaired by SK Lohia, MD and CEO, IRSDC. Alspo, 12-15 key industry leaders participated in the conference. During the conference, Lohia briefly presented the overview of ongoing projects of IRSDC and the future road map. The session further addressed the issues of market, developers as well as investors and also, suggestions were invited to create a seamless operating structure, IRSDC said in its statement. IRSDC has said that the participants of the conference applauded the efforts of IRSDC and the Railway Ministry for achieving landmark strides as well as addressing most of the issues that were raised by them in earlier consultation with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in a short span of time. Following are some key takeaways of the roundtable conference:
- Understanding IRSDC’s existing partnership formats for commercial development as well as opportunities
- Opportunities which can be leveraged in post-COVID-19 crisis times, the Alternate Project Structures
- For Developers, measures that can be taken to ease cashflows, which in turn will improve the conditions for project financing
- Suggestions or recommendations for improving the conditions of contracts to make it more attractive for Developers
- Provision of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation becoming equity partner in the big railway station redevelopment projects
- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) opportunities
- Understanding exit provisions for the developer, in Concession Agreement for redevelopment of railway stations along with commercial development
