Indian Railways’ IRSDC holds conference on attracting private investments for commercial development projects

The roundtable conference was chaired by SK Lohia, MD and CEO, IRSDC.

On July 1, 2020, Indian Railways’ Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited conducted a roundtable conference on ‘Attracting greater investments from private sector for Commercial Development Projects on Railway Land’ via video conference. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) held the video conference in collaboration with Invest India and Primus Partners. The purpose of the conference was to provide a platform to industry’s key stakeholders to understand IRSDC’s existing partnership formats for commercial development as well as discuss the alternate project structures that can be leveraged post the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The roundtable conference was chaired by SK Lohia, MD and CEO, IRSDC. Alspo, 12-15 key industry leaders participated in the conference. During the conference, Lohia briefly presented the overview of ongoing projects of IRSDC and the future road map. The session further addressed the issues of market, developers as well as investors and also, suggestions were invited to create a seamless operating structure, IRSDC said in its statement. IRSDC has said that the participants of the conference applauded the efforts of IRSDC and the Railway Ministry for achieving landmark strides as well as addressing most of the issues that were raised by them in earlier consultation with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in a short span of time. Following are some key takeaways of the roundtable conference: