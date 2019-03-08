Indian Railways IRCTC tips for travel buffs: How to find PNR, vacant seats for hassle-free journey

The upgraded IRCTC Next Generation e-Ticketing system allows passengers to check seat/berth availability and ticket fare beforehand.

Indian Railways IRCTC tips: Are you a travel buff? Do you mostly use Indian Railways trains for your journeys? If yes, then you would be aware of the fact that with the upgradation of the official IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) next-generation e-ticketing website, several interesting features have been introduced by Indian Railways last year for the convenience of passengers. Moreover, all the additional features were introduced so that passengers can plan their rail journey in a better way. For those who are still not aware of these features, the upgraded IRCTC Next Generation e-Ticketing system allows passengers to check seat/berth availability and ticket fare beforehand. Here are some guidelines to make your journey hassle-free:

How to find vacant seats?

Finding vacant train seats especially if one plans his/her journey at the last moment, is always challenging. With the revamping of the IRCTC website irctc.co.in, one can now easily check seat availability before booking the tickets. The website also shows CNF probability. This feature comes handy to those passengers who have a waitlist PNR or those who are trying to book a waitlist ticket by showing them what are the chances of the ticket getting confirmed.

How to check train status?

If who want to check the status of your train, go to the IRCTC website. Under the ‘Trains’ category, click on ‘Track your Train’ option. Now, enter your train name or train number to get the current status.

How to check PNR status?

For those who are wondering how to check the PNR status, simply go to the official IRCTC website. Now, under the ‘Trains’ category, click on the ‘PNR Enquiry’ option. Now, enter the PNR number and get status.

Passengers can also look out for VIKALP scheme, which was introduced by the Railway Ministry to provide accommodation to waitlisted passengers on alternate trains and also to ensure optimal utilization of available accommodation. Besides online, the VIKALP scheme is also available on bookings made through reservation windows.