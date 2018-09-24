Indian Railways introduces world’s 1st heritage broad-gauge regular commercial weekly steam train!

A time-tabled weekly commercial steam train service has been started between Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar section.

For the first time in Indian Railways, a time-tabled weekly commercial steam train service has been started between Garhi Harsaru and Farukhnagar section of Northern Railway zone, after steam traction phased out nearly 25 years back. On 15 September 2018, the day ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ Pakhwara (Mission Clean India) had commenced, Chairman of Railway Board Ashwani Lohani during his visit to Farukhnagar had announced the train service to fulfill the long-standing demand of the public to have a train service on Sunday. It has been done to boost tourism-related activities in the region, attracting tourists and steam enthusiasts from all over the world to visit these places for a ride on steam engine hauled train.

Currently, the steam train is being hauled by “WP7200 AZAD”, a broad gauge 1947, “M/s. Baldwin Locomotive Works U.S.A.” make. It was brought to India in the year 1947, which was also the year of independence, hence, the locomotive was named “AZAD”. It has been restored to its pristine beauty as well as mechanical engineering perfections. The revival of the locomotive has been carried out at Heritage Steam Shed, Rewari of Northern Railway zone.

As per the timings for the steam train service, train number 04445 Garhi Harsaru- Farrukhnagar Steam Special train service departs from Garhi Harsaru at 9:30 AM to reach Farrukh Nagar at 10:15 AM. While on its return journey, i.e. train number 04446 Farrukh Nagar- Garhi Harsaru Steam Special train service departs from Farrukh Nagar at 11:15 AM to reach Garhi Harsaru at 12:00 PM. En route, in both directions, this steam special train service has a stoppage at Sultanpur Kaliawas Halt. The introduction of this steam train service has been a big achievement for the national transporter in terms of heritage preservation as now its display and ride has been opened to the public at a nominal fare of Rs 10 only.