Indian Railways introduces new train between Mysuru and Renigunta; check here the details

Weekly express train service between Mysuru and Renigunta: If you are a frequent railway traveller in the southern part of the nation then here is some great news for you! A new train service has been introduced which will link two southern states of the nation namely, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The southern division of Indian Railways has recently introduced Mysuru – Renigunta – Mysuru weekly express trains, which will travel between Mysuru in Karnataka and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. The train number 11065 Mysuru – Renigunta weekly express train service will commence on Friday i.e., June 1, 2018, and on the other hand train number 11066 Renigunta – Mysuru weekly express train service will commence o­n Saturday i.e., June 2, 2018.

Each of the train sets- train number 11065 Mysuru – Renigunta weekly express train and train number 11066 Renigunta – Mysuru weekly express train will have one AC 2-tier coach, three AC 3-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches as well as two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. En route, Mysuru – Renigunta weekly express train and Renigunta – Mysuru weekly express train will halt at Mandya railway station, KSR Bengaluru City railway station, Bangalore Cantonment railway station, Jolarpettai railway station and Katpadi railway station.

On Fridays, train number 11065 Mysuru – Renigunta weekly express train will leave Mysuru at 10:55 pm and o­n Saturdays, the train will reach Renigunta at 08:25 am. On its way, the train will halt at Mandya at 11:33 pm, KSR Bengaluru City at 1:20 am, Bangalore Cantonment at 1:35 am, Jolarpettai at 4:23 am and Katpadi at 5:33 am. On Saturdays, train number 11066 Renigunta – Mysuru weekly express train will leave Renigunta at 5:50 pm and o­n Sundays, the train will reach Mysuru at 3:15 am. On its way, the train will halt at Katpadi at 7:38 pm, Jolarpettai at 9:28 pm, Bangalore Cantonment at 11:43 pm, KSR Bengaluru City at 12:15 am and Mandya at 1:58 am.