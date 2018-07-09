Indian Railways introduces new train between Agartala and Deoghar; 5 things to know about the weekly service

The new Agartala- Deoghar Weekly Express train service will provide direct rail-connectivity between the States of Tripura and Jharkhand.

New train service from Agartala to Deoghar: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways takes another big step in order to enhance railway connectivity in the North Eastern part of the nation. Recently, a new train service has been flagged off by Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain along with Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb through VC on July 6, 2018. The new train will travel between the capital city of Tripura, Agartala and Deoghar in Jharkhand. The new Agartala- Deoghar Weekly Express train service will provide direct rail-connectivity between the States of Tripura and Jharkhand. Here are 5 things to know about the new Agartala- Deoghar Weekly Express train service:

1) The Agartala-Deoghar Weekly Express train will depart from Agartala on every Saturday at 10:00 PM and will reach Deoghar, every Monday at 1:00 PM. On the return journey, the train service will depart from Deoghar on every Monday at 6:45 PM and will reach Agartala, every Wednesday at 8:15 AM.

2) The new train service between Agartala and Deoghar will run on a weekly basis. The Agartala-Deoghar Weekly Express train has been provided with AC 3-tier, Sleeper class and General second class coaches.

3) The Agartala-Deoghar Weekly Express train service will provide direct connectivity between Agartala, which is the second largest city in North East India after Guwahati and Deoghar, which is a prominent town as well as a well-known pilgrim centre in Jharkhand.

4) With the introduction of the new train service, people en route and adjoining states such as Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will benefit.

5) As thousands of people visit Deoghar throughout the year in order to offer pujas in Baidynathdham temple, the new train service will immensely help the pilgrims and common people of North Eastern part of the country to reach Deoghar easily and comfortably.