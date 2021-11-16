Indian Railways introduces new MEMU trains between Ujjain and Indore; Check timings, halts & other details

The train is commencing regular services with effect from 16 November 2021.

Ujjain-Indore MEMU Train service: From now, travelling between Ujjain and Indore in Madhya Pradesh will get a lot easier for regular commuters. Indian Railways recently introduced new MEMU trains between the cities of Ujjain and Indore via Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj. These train services will run on a daily basis on the newly gauge converted as well as the electrified railway section between Ujjain – Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj. The train was flagged off by PM Modi and made its inaugural run on 15 November 2021. The train is commencing regular services with effect from 16 November 2021. Here is the full schedule of Ujjain – Indore MEMU Trains along with their halts, timings & other details:

From 16 November 2021, Train Number 09351 Ujjain – Indore Unreserved (Daily) MEMU service will depart from Ujjain railway station at 6:20 AM and it will reach Indore railway station the same day 7:55 AM. Similarly, Train Number 09352 Indore – Ujjain Unreserved (Daily) MEMU service will depart from Indore railway station at 8:05 AM and it will reach Ujjain the same day at 9:40 AM. Train Number 09353 Ujjain – Indore Unreserved (Daily) MEMU will depart from Ujjain railway station at 4:00 PM and will reach Indore the same day at 5:40 PM. Similarly, Train Number 09354 Indore – Ujjain Unreserved (Daily) MEMU service will depart from Indore railway station at 11:10 AM and will reach Ujjain the same day at 12:45 PM.

These Ujjain – Indore MEMU Train services, in both directions, will halt at Chintaman Ganesh, Lekoda, Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, Ajnod, Palia, Balauda Takun, and Laxmibai Nagar railway stations. Besides flagging off of MEMU services, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Gauge Converted as well as Electrified Ujjain – Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj section, Third line in Bhopal – Barkhera stretch, Gauge Converted and Electrified Mathela – Nimar Kheri section and Electrified Guna – Gwalior section.