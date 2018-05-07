Indian Railways introduces linen distribution trolley in Pune-Ahmedabad Duronto Express

The linen distribution trolleys have a capacity of 120 bed sheets.

Indian Railways, in what it says is a first of its kind initiative, has introduced a linen distribution trolley on the Pune-Ahmedabad Duronto Express. A railway official told Financial Express Online that depending on the success of this initiative, the move will be implemented in other trains as well. The size of the on board linen distribution trolley is 90 cm x 36 cm x 75 cm. Interestingly, a detachable bag as well as washable bag has been attached to the trolley frame. The new on board linen distribution trolleys are fully collapsible and can be fitted easily in the attendant’s cupboard. The linen distribution trolleys have a capacity of 120 bed sheets. Additionally, they also have provision of brakes at the rear wheels.

Recently, the Railway Ministry claimed that the bed linens except blankets, which are provided to railway passengers, travelling in air conditioned coaches are washed after every single use. Earlier, the blankets provided to passengers were washed at least once in two months. The ministry, however, claimed that recently the washing frequency of blankets have been raised to minimum once in one month. Also, in order to improve the the quality of washing of bed linen, the Railway Ministry claimed that 59 mechanized laundries have been set up by the national transporter. Indian Railways had come under fire last years after a CAG report had questioned the hygiene standards of the linen and blankets provided by the national transporter on trains. Indian Railways proposes to roll out ligghtweight blankets soon. Also, Indian Railways has tied up with National Institute of Fashion Technology to redesign blankets for passengers in AC coaches.

In order to maintain cleanliness in trains, other initiatives have been taken too. Now, cleaning of toilets in trains, including mechanized cleaning is done at both ends. On demand ‘Clean My Coach’ service is provided by railways to nearly 970 pairs of important Superfast, Mail or Express long distance trains. Also, Coach Mitra facility has been provided to around 800 OBHS (On Board Housekeeping Service) trains. The national transporter also came up with a scheme called Clean Train Station (CTS) for limited mechanized cleaning attention to selected trains, including cleaning of toilets during their scheduled stoppages en route at selected railway stations.