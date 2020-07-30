Indian Railways introduces innovative Rail Bicycle for inspection, monitoring & repair of tracks; watch video

With the help of Rail Bicycle, any emergency location can now be easily reached for urgent repairs.

Indian Railways introduces another innovative system to ensure passenger security! Recently, the national transporter introduced a novel mechanism, Rail Bicycle to quickly travel on rail tracks for inspections, monitoring, and urgent repairs. According to the Railway Ministry, during monsoon seasons, sometimes the situation becomes very difficult, causing unwanted detention of train services. With the help of Rail Bicycle, any emergency location can now be easily reached for urgent repairs. Just after a heavy rain shower, bridge approach locations and other vulnerable locations can be easily inspected by the staff in a short span of time with Rail Bicycle. Watch Video:

Apart from emergency situations, Rail Bicycle will be very helpful for Hot Weather Patrolling as well as daily monitoring of the rail tracks, according to the Railway Ministry. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some of the sections over the Indian Railways network are currently closed for the traffic. In these sections, Rail Bicycle can be used for patrolling, ensuring safety and security.

It is a light-weight structure of around 20 kgs and can be lifted by just one person. The cycle can be easily assembled and dismantled by one person. The average speed of the Rail Bicycle is 10 km per hour and the maximum speed is 15 km per hour. The Rail Bicycle can carry two persons.

For manufacturing of this Rail Bicycle, alignment front wheels, old bicycle, and light-weight iron pipes have been used. One of the wheels was attached to the front part of the cycle and another one was used for balancing purpose. These parts were connected to the cycle with the help of nuts and bolts, making it easy to assemble and dismantle. According to the Railway Ministry, these Rail Bicycles can be easily manufactured at very economical rates. The total cost of the Rail Bicycle is only Rs 5000.