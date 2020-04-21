Indian Railways introduces innovative ideas amid COVID-19 lockdown for speedy delivery of items; details here

The Northern Railway zone has formed 5000 tonnes long haul loaded food grain trains.

Amid lockdown, Indian Railways continues to deliver essential supplies like food grains through its freight services. In a bid to ensure that farm produce is transported without hindrance within the state and inter-state, Indian Railways have transported food grains even higher than the corresponding period of April, last year. According to Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, over 3.2 MT of food grains have been loaded by Indian Railways between 1 April and 16 April 2020 as compared to 1.29 MT of food grains in the same corresponding period last year. Also, for the delivery of bigger volumes at a faster speed, the national transporter came up with an innovative plan of joining two freight trains together.

According to the ministry, the Northern Railway zone has formed 5000 tonnes long haul loaded food grain trains. Up to 16 April 2020, 25 such Annapoorna trains have been formed and run by the zone. Like Northern Railways, now the South Central Zone has also come up with a unique concept of running “Jai Kisan” Special freight trains, as a part of this endeavor, so as to ensure speedy delivery of foodgrains to different parts of India. Under this, two goods trains loaded from two different originating railway stations are attached at the nearest junction point and operated as a single train up to the common junction point of the destination railway stations.

Generally, one goods train containing as many as 42 covered wagons loaded with foodgrains carries nearly 2600 tonnes. But under the new concept, two goods trains (42+42=84 covered wagons) with capacity of 5200 tonnes of food grains will be operated in a single route. The concept was started by South Central Zone by running two Jai Kisan Special freight trains. The first Jai Kisan Special freight train was operated from Dornakal Junction in Telangana to Southern Railway zone (Sevuru and Chettinad) by joining two food grain trains at Dornakal Junction. The second Jai Kisan Special train was also clubbed at Dornakal Junction and run to the Southern Railway zone (Dindigul and Mudiyapakkam). Both these trains have registered an average speed of 44 km per hour.

In this nationwide lockdown period, moving Indian Railways’ staff from house to control and other offices is being done through emergency vehicles as well as workman special train services. Additionally, Indian Railways is ensuring full sanitization of control and other offices for the staff to feel safe and confident in working, the ministry added.