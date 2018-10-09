Indian Railways introduces Humsafar Express trains from Udaipur-Patliputra and Hazur Sahib Nanded-Jammu Tawi

A press release by Indian Railways states that Train number 19669/19670 Humsafar Express will run between Udaipur City and Patliputra while Train number 12751/12752 will run between Hazur Sahib Nanded and Jammu Tawi.

For those of you who travel frequently in Indian Railways, you will be delighted to know that Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is all set to introduce two new weekly Humsafar Express train services. Humsafar Express is a premium branded train by Indian Railways that boasts of all AC-3 tier coaches and several features such as comfortable seats, modular toilets, fire retardant and suppression system, tea/coffee vending machines, GPS-enabled passenger information system etc. One of the new weekly Humsafar Express services will run between Udaipur City and Patliputra and the other one will run between Hazur Sahib Nanded and Jammu Tawi. A press release by Indian Railways states that Train number 19669/19670 Humsafar Express will run between Udaipur City and Patliputra while Train number 12751/12752 will run between Hazur Sahib Nanded and Jammu Tawi.

Udaipur City – Patliputra – Udaipur City Weekly Humsafar Express Train

Train number 19669

Humsafar Express will depart from Udaipur City on every Wednesday at 12.20 PM from October 10 onwards to reach Patliputra at 9.15 PM the next day. In the return direction, train number 19670 Humsafar Express will depart from Patliputra on every Friday at 12.10 AM from October 12 onwards to reach Udaipur City at 08.20 AM the next day. The train has sixteen air-conditioned 3-Tier coaches and en route the journey in both the directions the train will stop at Mavli, Chanderia, Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur Junction, Achhnera, Mathura Junction, Hathras City, Kasganj, Farukhhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara Junction and Danapur railway stations.

Hazur Sahib Nanded – Jammu Tawi- Hazur Sahib Nanded Weekly Humsafar Express Train

Train number 12751

Humsafar Express will depart from Hazur Sahib Nanded on every Friday at 10.30 AM from October 12 onwards to reach Jammu Tawi at 11.30 PM the next day. In the return direction, train number 12752 Humsafar Express will depart from Jammu Tawi on every Sunday at 07.25 AM from October 14 onwards to reach Hazur Sahib Nanded at 08.45 PM the next day. The train has sixteen air-conditioned 3-Tier coaches and en route the journey in both the directions the train will stop at Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Itarsi, Habibganj, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt., Mathura, New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt. and Pathankot Cantt. railway stations.