Indian Railways introduces Hop-On-Hop-Off service on Kalka-Shimla heritage section; What this means for you

Now, exploring the Kalka-Shimla hills via rail would be more exciting. With effect from October 25, 2018, the national transporter will commence Hop-On-Hop-Off services in all trains running on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway section, which is a World Heritage Site of UNESCO.

By: | Published: October 24, 2018 1:26 PM
The Hop-On-Hop-Off service is being introduced by Ambala division, which falls under the Northern Railway zone. (image: IE)

Passenger-friendly move by Indian Railways! Now, exploring the Kalka-Shimla hills via rail would be more exciting. With effect from October 25, 2018, the national transporter will commence Hop-On-Hop-Off services in all trains running on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway section, which is a World Heritage Site of UNESCO. The Hop-On-Hop-Off service is being introduced by Ambala division, which falls under the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways, for tourists visiting over world-famous Kalka-Shimla heritage railway section so that they could see all places of tourist’s interest on purchase of a single ticket. The ticket can be purchased from any railway station of the Kalka-Shimla section.

As per the fare structure as well as the validity period of tickets for Hop-On-Hop-Off services, a passenger will be charged Rs 500 for one calendar day, Rs 800 for two calendar days and Rs 1000 for three calendar days, while a child (5 to 12 years) will be charged Rs 250 for one calendar day, Rs 400 for two calendar days and Rs 500 for three calendar days. For the Hop-On-Hop-Off services during the journey over Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway section, following are some rules and regulations:

  • The passenger can board any train coach, subject to availability of seats.
  • He/she can board or deboard any train from/at any railway station, subject to scheduled stoppage of the train at the said railway station.
  • The passenger is not entitled to use other paid or value-added services during the train journey.
  • The original identity or ID proof, copy of which is submitted at the time of booking, to be produced by the passenger, failing which he/she will be treated as a passenger without ticket. Moreover, the passenger shall be charged as per extant railway rules.
  • The ticket is not transferable and no refund as well as concession is allowed on the ticket.

