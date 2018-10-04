Indian Railways introduces festival special trains for Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali & Chhath; check list here

Indian Railways, from as many as 230 trips of these special trains is likely to generate 2.61 lakh number of new seats.

Indian Railways gears up for the festive season with special trains! With the festive season round the corner, Indian Railways is putting into service several trains to clear the rush of passengers around Durga Puja, Dusshera, Diwali, Chhath Puja etc. Among other destinations, prominently, Indian Railways is operating special trains from Bathinda, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Nangaldam, Saharanpur, Jammu, Delhi, Vaishno Devi and Chandigarh railway stations to all other parts of the country. Indian Railways, from as many as 230 trips of these special trains is likely to generate 2.61 lakh number of new seats, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. This will include 8 superfast special trains and one DEMU as well as one MEMU trains. Also, in addition to AC1, AC2, AC3 coaches, there will be sleeper and general class coaches as well. Passengers who wish to take these trains, can buy tickets online on the IRCTC website as well as through ticket counters. Below is the list of some special train services:

Bathinda-Varanasi – Bathinda Weekly Express: The train running between Bathinda and Varanasi will have one AC three-tier, four sleeper class, four general class, and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches and it will make 12 trips in total. Train number 04998 Bathinda-Varanasi weekly express will depart from Bathinda at 8:50 PM every Sunday from 14 October to 18 November to reach Varanasi at 7:20 PM the next day. In the return direction, train number 04997 Varanasi – Bathinda weekly express will depart from Varanasi at 9:20 PM on every Monday from 15 October to 19 November to reach Bathinda at 7:00 PM the next day.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Lucknow-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly AC Express: The train running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Lucknow will have one First AC, five AC two-tier & nine AC three-tier coaches and will the train make 10 trips in total. Train number 04420 Hazrat Nizamuddin –Lucknow Weekly AC Express will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 8:50 PM on every Monday from 15 October to 12 November to reach Lucknow at 5:40 AM the next day. In the return direction, train number 04419 Lucknow- Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly AC Express will depart from Lucknow at 6:50 PM on every Thursday from 18 October to 15 November to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5:10 AM the next day.

Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly AC Express: The train running between Anand Vihar and Lucknow will have one First AC, five AC two-tier and nine AC three-tier coaches and it will make 10 trips. Train number 04422 Anand Vihar Terminal –Lucknow Weekly AC Express will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 9:05 PM on every Wednesday from 17 October to 14 November to reach Lucknow at 5:40 AM the next day. In the return direction, train number 04421 Lucknow- Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly AC Express will depart from Lucknow at 6:50 PM on every Tuesday from 16 October to 13 November to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 4:55 AM the next day.

Nangal Dam-Lucknow-Nangal Dam Weekly Express: The train running between Nangaldam and Lucknow will have one AC two-tier, two AC three-tier, four sleeper class, six general class, and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches and it will make 12 trips. Train number 04502 Nangal Dam-Lucknow Weekly Express will depart from Nangal Dam at 11:45 PM every Monday from 15 October to 19 November to reach Lucknow at 1:50 PM the next day. In the return direction, train number 04501 Lucknow-Nangal Dam Weekly Express will depart from Lucknow at 9:30 PM on every Tuesday from 16 October to 20 November to reach Nangal Dam at 1:00 PM the next day.

Delhi Junction-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Delhi Junction Train: The train running between Delhi and Katra will have two AC three-tier, six sleeper class, six general class and two second class cum luggage van coaches and it will make 32 trips. Train number 04409 Delhi Junction-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train will depart from Delhi at 6:25 PM on every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from 16 October to 20 November to arrive Katra at 9:05 AM the next day. In the return direction, train number 04410 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Delhi Junction Special Train will depart from Katra at 1:30 PM on every Wednesday, Saturday, and Monday from 17 October to 21 November to arrive Delhi at 3:00 AM the next day.

Saharanpur-Ambala Cantt.-Saharanpur Daily MEMU: The train running between Saharanpur and Ambala will make 64 trips. Train number 04921 Saharanpur-Ambala MEMU will depart from Saharanpur at 4:45 AM from 15 October to 15 November to reach Ambala Cantt. at 6:30 AM the same day. In the return direction, train number 04922 Ambala – Saharanpur MEMU will depart from Ambala Cantt. at 8:45 PM daily from 15 October to 15 November, to reach Saharanpur at 10:40 PM the same day.

Jammu Tawi-Pathankot-Jammu Tawi DEMU: The train running between Jammu and Pathankot will make 50 trips. Train number 04992 Jammu Tawi – Pathankot DEMU will depart from Jammu Tawi at 9:50 AM except Saturday and Sunday from 15 October to 16 November to reach Pathankot at 12:10 PM the same day. In the return direction, train number 04991 Pathankot- Jammu Tawi DEMU will depart from Pathankot at 2:45 PM except for Saturday and Sunday from 15 November to 16 November, to reach Jammu Tawi at 5:15 PM the same day.

Anand Vihar Terminal-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Anand Vihar Terminal AC Express: The train running between Anand Vihar and Katra will have one First AC, four AC two-tier and thirteen AC three-tier coaches and the train will make 20 trips. Train number 04401 Anand Vihar Terminal – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra AC Express will depart from Anand Vihar at 11:00 PM on every Monday and Thursday from 15 October to 15 November to reach Katra at 2:00 PM the next day. In the return direction, train number 04402 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Anand Vihar Terminal AC Express will depart from Katra at 11:30 PM on every Tuesday and Friday from 16 October to 16 November to reach Anand Vihar at 2:20 PM the next day.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Express: The train running between Katra and Varanasi will have one AC two-tier, four AC three-tier, seven sleeper class, and three general class coaches and the train will make 10 trips. Train number 04612 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Varanasi Weekly Express will depart from Katra at 11:30 PM on every Sunday from 21 October to 18 November to reach Varanasi at 3:05 AM the third day. In the return direction, train number 04611 Varanasi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Express will depart from Varanasi at 6:00 AM on every Tuesday from 23 October to 20 November to reach Katra at 1:15 PM the next day.

Chandigarh-Gorakhpur-Chandigarh Weekly Express: The train running between Chandigarh and Gorakhpur will have one AC first class cum AC two-tier, one AC two-tier, four AC three-tier, nine sleeper class, five general class and two-second class cum luggage van coaches and it will make 12 trips. Train number 04924 Chandigarh-Gorakhpur Weekly Express will depart from Chandigarh at 11:15 PM every Thursday from 18 October to 15 November to reach Gorakhpur at 5:30 PM the next day. In the return direction, train number 04923 Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Weekly Express will depart from Gorakhpur at 10:10 PM on every Friday from 19 October to 16 November to reach Chandigarh at 2:25 PM the next day.

In addition to the above mentioned special train services, Indian Railways has decided to run 48 weekly special train services between Hazur Sahib Nanded and Panvel in order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season and winter season. Train number 07617 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Panvel special train will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 5:30 PM on every Saturday, starting from 1 September 2018 to 23 February 2019 (except on 8 and 15 September) and will arrive Panvel at 9:00 AM the next day. In the return direction, train number 07618 Panvel – Hazur Sahib Nanded special will leave Panvel at 10:00 AM on every Sunday, starting from 2 September 2018 to 24 February 2019 (except on 9 and 16 September) and will arrive Hazur Sahib Nanded at 5:00 AM the next day. The train will have one AC First cum AC 2-Tier, one AC 2-Tier, one AC 3-Tier, ten Sleeper Class and 8 General Second Class coaches.