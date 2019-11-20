Indian Railways introduces eco-friendly Segway patrolling system at Bhubaneswar station; how it will benefit

The battery-operated and eco-friendly Segway System will help RPF personnel to move from one place to another in less time and it will also help in crowd control. (representational image)

In a bid to improve mobility and response time of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Indian Railways has recently introduced the environment-friendly Segway patrolling system at Odisha’s Bhubaneswar railway station. An East Coast Railway official was quoted in a PTI report saying that during patrolling at railway stations, the battery-operated and eco-friendly Segway System will help RPF personnel to move from one place to another in less time and it will also help in crowd control. Moreover, the new system will also help RPF personnel for the safety of railway passengers as well as protection of railway properties, he claimed.

According to the official, the new hi-tech eco-friendly patrolling system will also increase mobility. Also, the system will improve the response time of RPF personnel as well as help in more visible policing. Additionally, the Segway patrolling system will also solve the passengers’ grievances quickly at the railway station. He further said that training has been provided to RPF personnel and more Segway patrolling systems will be introduced as per the feasibility.

According to the report, this Segway patrolling system has been already introduced in many important railway stations across the country. Under the East Coast Railway jurisdiction, this facility has been introduced a few days ago at Visakhapatnam railway station. With the help of Twitter and security helpline number 182, the RPF receives reports of snatching cases or theft cases including cases of nuisance by passengers, abusing, etc. With the introduction of the Segway patrolling system, these problems will be solved faster.

General Manager of East Coast Railway zone inaugurated the Segway patrolling system at Bhubaneswar railway station in presence of Principal Chief Security Commissioner of RPF, Raja Ram. To begin with, a total of six Segway units have been deployed in Bhubaneswar railway station by Indian Railways. The eco-friendly facility is likely to be introduced in Puri and Cuttack railway stations soon, the report said.