Indian Railways introduces 8 additional AC local trains for Mumbai commuters’ convenience; See timings, halts

Mumbai AC Local Trains: Great news, Mumbaikars! Indian Railways has introduced additional AC EMU services in Mumbai suburban rail section. For the convenience of commuters in the financial capital, the Western Railway zone has introduced eight additional air-conditioned EMU services in the suburban railway section. Now, according to the Railway Ministry, the total number of AC EMU services has increased from the existing 12 services to 20 services. Four such services have been added in the up direction and four services have been added in the down direction. Following are the timings and halt stations of four newly introduced AC EMU services:

(Down Direction)

Train Number BO95001 will depart from Churchgate at 10:24 AM and reach Borivali at 11:31 AM. Enroute, the train will halt at Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mumbai Central (local), Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Khar Road, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Ram Mandir, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali.

Train Number BO95003 will depart from Churchgate at 12:45 PM and reach Borivali at 1:50 PM. Enroute, the train will halt at Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mumbai Central (local), Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Khar Road, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Ram Mandir, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali.

Train Number GN95005 will depart from Churchgate at 3:13 PM and reach Goregaon at 4:10 PM. Enroute, the train will halt at Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mumbai Central (local), Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Khar Road, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Ram Mandir.

Train Number NS95007 will depart from Churchgate at 8:27 PM and reach Nallasopara at 9:45 PM. Enroute, the train will halt at Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mumbai Central (local), Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Vasai Road.

(Up Direction)

Train Number VR95002 will depart from Virar at 8:33 AM and reach Churchgate at 10:20 AM. Enroute, the train will halt at Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Naigaon, Bhayandar, Mira Road, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Ram Mandir, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar Road, Bandra, Mahim, Matunga Road, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central (local), Grant Road, Charni Road, Marine Lines.

Train Number BO95004 will depart from Borivali at 11:35 AM and reach Churchgate at 12:40 PM. Enroute, the train will halt at Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Ram Mandir, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar Road, Bandra, Mahim, Matunga Road, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central (local), Grant Road, Charni Road, Marine Lines.

Train Number BO95006 will depart from Borivali at 1:57 PM and reach Churchgate at 3:01 PM. Enroute, the train will halt at Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Ram Mandir, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar Road, Bandra, Mahim, Matunga Road, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central (local), Grant Road, Charni Road, Marine Lines.

Train Number GN95008 will depart from Goregaon at 4:14 PM and reach Churchgate at 5:10 PM. Enroute, the train will halt at Ram Mandir, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar Road, Bandra, Mahim, Matunga Road, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central (local), Grant Road, Charni Road, Marine Lines.