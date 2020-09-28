Indian Railways introduces 6 more special suburban train services in Mumbai from today; details here

The introduction of more suburban trains in Mumbai will help maintain social distancing as well as avoid overcrowding.

Mumbai Special suburban train services: Mumbaikars, now travelling across the city to get easier amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic! From today onwards, i.e., 28 September 2020, Indian Railways is introducing six more special suburban train services in Mumbai, taking the total number of suburban train services to 506 per day. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the introduction of more suburban trains in Mumbai will help maintain social distancing as well as avoid overcrowding, enabling railway commuters to travel comfortably even in peak hours. The following are details about the newly introduced special suburban trains including two ladies special train services:

1) VR 117A will depart from CCG at 9:30 AM, halt at BCL at 9.40 AM, halt at DDR at 9:51 AM, BA at 10:00 AM, ADH at 10:13 AM, BVI at 10:36 AM, BYR at 10:52 AM, BSR at 11:03 AM, VR at 11:15 AM

2) VR 213A will depart from CCG at 1:20 PM, halt at BCL at 1:30 PM, DDR at 1:41 PM, BA at 1:50 PM, ADH at 2:03 PM, BVI at 2:26 PM, BYR 2:42 PM, BSR at 2:53 PM, VR at 3:05 PM

3) VR 337A Ladies Special will depart from CCG at 6:10 PM, halt at BCL at 6:20 PM, DDR at 6:31 PM, BA at 6:40 PM, ADH at 6:53 PM, BVI at 7:16 PM, BYR at 7:32 PM, BSR at 7:43 PM, VR at 7:55 PM

4) VR 68A Ladies Special will depart from VR at 7:35 AM, halt at BSR at 7:46 AM, halt at BYR at 7:57 AM, BVI at 8:13 AM, ADH at 8:35 AM, BA at 8:49 AM, DDR at 8:59 AM, BCL at 9:10 AM, CCG at 9:22 AM

5) VR 168A will depart from VR at 11:25 AM, halt at BSR at 11:36 AM, BYR at 11:47 AM, BYI 12:03 PM, ADH at 12:25 PM, BA at 12:39 PM, DDR at 12:49 PM, BCL at 1:00 PM, CCG at 1:12 PM

6) VR 264A will depart from VR at 3:15 PM, halt at BSR at 3:26 PM, BYR at 3:37 PM, BYI 3:53 PM, ADH at 4:15 PM, BA at 4:29 PM, DDR at 4:39 PM, BCL at 4:50 PM, CCG at 5:02 PM