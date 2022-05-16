Indian Railways introduces 12 more AC local train services over Mumbai suburban section; See list here

Indian Railways Local Trains: The Western Railway zone is introducing more local train services for the convenience of commuters. According to the zonal railway, 12 more AC local train services over the Mumbai suburban section are being introduced from today (16 May 2022). In the down direction, there are four local train services between Churchgate and Virar, one local train service each between Churchgate – Bhayandar and Andheri – Virar. In the up direction, there are five local train services between Virar and Churchgate, and one local train service between Bhayandar and Churchgate. With the introduction of 12 new air-conditioned services, the total number of AC services is now increased from 20 to 32. Here’s the list of new up/down services:

UP trains:

Train Number 90274 from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 07:57 AM and arrive at 09:23 AM

Train Number 90498 from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 10:58 AM and arrive at 12:23 PM

Train Number 90676 from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 02:09 PM and arrive at 03:34 PM

Train Number 90838 from Bhayandar to Churchgate will depart at 05:02 PM and arrive at 06:06 PM

Train Number 91064 from Virar to Andheri will depart at 07:48 PM and arrive at 08:39 PM

Train Number 91178 from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 09:48 PM and arrive at 11:11 PM

DOWN trains: