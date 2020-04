Indian Railways introduces 109 parcel trains over 58 routes for transportation of essential items; see list

Since the start of the lockdown, around 58 routes (109 trains) for Parcel Special Trains have been notified.

For nationwide transportation of essential commodities and other goods, Indian Railways has introduced unhindered services of time-tabled parcel trains. Since the start of the lockdown, around 58 routes (109 trains) for Parcel Special Trains have been notified. Till April 5, 2020, as many as 27 routes were notified by Indian Railways, out of which 17 routes were regular scheduled services, while the rest of the routes were only for single trip. According to the Railway Ministry, subsequently, 40 new routes have been identified as well as notified and also, frequency of some of the previous routes has been increased. Here is the list of routes, connecting all important centers:

Central Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00109 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Nagpur and Parcel Train Number 00110 from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

2) Parcel Train Number 00111 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Wadi and Parcel Train Number 00112 from Wadi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

3) Parcel Train Number 00113 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Shalimar and Parcel Train Number 00114 from Shalimar to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

4) Parcel Train Number 00115 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Madras and Parcel Train Number 00116 from Madras to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

5) Parcel Train Number 00104 from Changsari to Kalyan

Eastern Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00309 from Howrah to New Delhi and Parcel Train Number 00310 from New Delhi to Howrah

2) Parcel Train Number 00311 from Sealdah to New Delhi and Parcel Train Number 00312 from New Delhi to Sealdah

3) Parcel Train Number 00313 from Sealdah to Guwahati and Parcel Train Number 00314 from Guwahati to Sealdah

4) Parcel Train Number 00303 from Howrah to Guwahati and Parcel Train Number 00304 from Guwahati to Howrah

5) Parcel Train Number 00305 from Howrah to Jamalpur and Parcel Train Number 00306 from Jamalpur to Howrah

6) Parcel Train Number 00315 from Sealdah to Malda Town and Parcel Train Number 00316 from Malda Town to Sealdah

7) Parcel Train Number 00307 from Howrah to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Parcel Train Number 00308 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Howrah

East Central Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00302 from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction to Saharsa and Parcel Train Number 00301 from Saharsa to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

East Coast Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00532 from Visakhapatnam to Cuttack and Parcel Train Number 00531 from Cuttack to Visakhapatnam

2) Parcel Train Number 00530 from Visakhapatnam to Sambalpur and Parcel Train Number 00529 from Sambalpur to Visakhapatnam

Northern Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00402 from New Delhi to Guwahati and Parcel Train Number 00401 from Guwahati to New Delhi

2) Parcel Train Number 00464 from Amritsar to Howrah and Parcel Train Number 00463 from Howrah to Amritsar

3) Parcel Train Number 00403 from Delhi and Jammu Tawi and Parcel Train Number 00404 from Jammu Tawi to Delhi

4) Parcel Train Number 00454 from Kalka to Ambala and Parcel Train Number 00453 from Ambala to Kalka

5) Parcel Train Number 00434 from Dehradun to Delhi and Parcel Train Number 00433 from Delhi to Dehradun

North Central Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00436 from Prayagraj to Jhansi and Parcel Train Number 00435 from Jhansi to Prayagraj

North Eastern Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00501 from Manduadih to Kathgodam and Parcel Train Number 00502 from Kathgodam to Manduadih

North East Frontier Railway

1) Parcel Train from New Guwahati to Agartala

North Western Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00951 Jaipur-Rewari-Jodhpur-Ajmer-Jaipur and Parcel Train Number 00952 Jaipur-Ajmer-Jodhpur-Rewari-Jaipur

Southern Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00646 from Madras to New Delhi and Parcel Train Number 00647 from New Delhi to Madras

2) Parcel Train Number 00653 from Madras to Coimbatore and Parcel Train Number 00654 Coimbatore to Madras

3) Parcel Train Number 00657 from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil and Parcel Train Number 00658 from Nagercoil to Chennai Egmore

4) Parcel Train Number 00655 from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode and Parcel Train Number 00656 from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram

South Central Railway

1) Parcel Train from Secundrabad to Howrah and Parcel Train from Howrah to Secundrabad

2) Parcel Train Number 00769 from Renigunta to Secundrabad and Parcel Train Number 00770 from Secundrabad to Renigunta

3) Parcel Train Number 00767 from Renigunta to Secundrabad and Parcel Train Number 00768 from Secundrabad to Renigunta

4) Parcel Train Number 00765 from Kakinada to Secundrabad and Parcel Train Number 00766 from Secundrabad to Kakinada

5) Parcel Train Number 00761 (milk) from Renigunta to Nizamuddin

South Eastern Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00801 from Shalimar to Ranchi and Parcel Train Number 00802 from Ranchi to Shalimar

2) Parcel Train Number 00803 from Shalimar to Changsari and Parcel Train Number 00804 from Changsari to Shalimar

South East Central Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00875 from Durg to Chhapra and Parcel Train Number 00876 from Chhapra to Durg

2) Parcel Train Number 00873 from Durg to Ambikapur and Parcel Train Number 00874 from Ambikapur to Durg

3) Parcel Train Number 00871 from Durg to Korba and Parcel Train Number 00872 from Korba to Durg

4) Parcel Train Number 00881 from Itwari to Tata and Parcel Train Number 00882 from Tata to Itwari

South Western Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00607 from Yesvantpur to Gorakhpur and Parcel Train Number 00608 from Gorakhpur to Yesvantpur

2) Parcel Train Number 00605 from Yesvantpur to Nizamuddin and Parcel Train Number 00606 from Nizamuddin to Yesvantpur

3) Parcel Train Number 00603 from Yesvantpur to Howrah and Parcel Train Number 00604 from Howrah to Yesvantpur

4) Parcel Train Number 00610 from Guwahati to Yesvantpur

Western Railway

1) Parcel Train Number 00901 from Bandra Terminus to Ludhiana and Parcel Train Number 00902 from Ludhiana to Bandra Terminus

2) Parcel Train Number 00908 from Madras to Kankaria

3) Parcel Train Number 00915 from Ahmedabad to Guwhati and Parcel Train Number 00916 from Guwahati to Ahmedabad

4) Parcel Train Number 00917 from Surat to Bhagalpur and Parcel Train Number 00918 from Bhagalpur to Surat

5) Parcel Train Number 00911 from Mumbai Central to Ferozpur and Parcel Train Number 00912 from Ferozpur to Mumbai Central

6) Parcel Train Number 00913 from Porbandar to Shalimar and Parcel Train Number 00914 from Shalimar to Porbandar

7) Parcel Train Number 00909 from Linch to Salchapra and Parcel Train Number 00910 from Salchapra to Linch

8) Parcel Train Number 00924 from Bhuj to Dadar and Parcel Train Number 00925 from Dadar to Bhuj

9) Parcel Train Number 00921 from Bandra Terminus to Okha and Parcel Train Number 00920 from Okha to Bandra Terminus

West Central Railway

1) Parcel Train between Bhopal and Gwalior

2) Parcel Train between Itarsi and Bina

3) Parcel Train between Bhopal and Khandwa

4) Parcel Train between Rewa and Anooppur

5) Parcel Train between Rewa and Singrauli