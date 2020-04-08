Indian Railways installs Thermal Imaging Camera at Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal to prevent COVID-19; features

Recently, the national transporter installed a Thermal Imaging Camera to measure body temperature at Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal.

With the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking several measures to prevent the spread of deadly COVID-19 infection. Recently, the national transporter installed a Thermal Imaging Camera to measure body temperature at Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal (ELS/BSL). Though no thermal cameras can detect or diagnose the novel Coronavirus infection, FLIR cameras can be used as an adjunct to other body temperature screening tools for detecting elevated skin temperature through quick individual screening in high-traffic public places. Also, a disinfection tunnel has been made available by the ELS/BSL.

According to the national transporter, if the skin temperature in key areas, especially the forehead and corner of the eyes, is above average temperature, then that person may be selected for additional screening. Identifying those people with EBT, who should be further screened with virus-specific diagnostic tests, can help or drastically reduce the spread of novel Coronavirus infection. Here are some highlights of the Thermal Imaging Camera for detecting elevated body temperature as part of employee health and screening provided at ELS/BSL:

At the office entrance, FLIR E40 camera is being used to detect elevated body temperature.

Live Thermal images are visible on the LED screen with the help of HDMI to 3 RCA connector.

One staff member is continuously monitoring the LED screen.

The system is an automatic temperature measuring system and is contactless.

With the help of the FLIR E40 camera, fast and accurate measurement is done.

In case, any abnormal temperature is detected, the LED Screen goes out fully red.

According to railways, the system is accurate up to 2 per cent of reading.

Recently, it was reported that the Jagadhari Workshop of Indian Railways is manufacturing coverall PPE’s in-house. Besides, the national transporter also built a Fumigation Tunnel in Jagadhri Workshop to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus infection.