Indian Railways installs 1st bottle crushing machine in train’s coach! Know about mega plastic ban campaign

The machine is expected to reduce 100 per cent recycling and will also avoid littering in landfill from plastic bottle waste.

Indian Railways to ban ‘single-use’ plastic with nationwide campaign! In a first, a plastic bottle crushing machine has been installed inside a train’s coach, as part of the initiative towards eliminating plastic across the Indian Railways network. This scheme is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’ initiative. According to a recent update by the Ministry of Railways, a PET bottle crushing machine was installed in an LHB pantry car (Train number 03840 of Western Railways). Some of the unique features of the PET bottle crushing machine which has been installed in a train coach for the first time in Indian Railways are as follows:

Capacity of the PET bottle crushing machine: The machine can crush as many as 3,000 PET bottles in one day. The machine will also enable the recycling of 90 per cent PET waste plastic bottles ranging from 200 ml-2.5 litres in size.

Environmentally-sustainable results: This move by the Western Railways zone of installing the bottle crushing machine is expected to reduce 100 per cent recycling and will also avoid littering in landfill from plastic bottle waste.

Internal Storage of machine: The machine has an internal storage bin of approximately 20 litres, equivalent to 1500 bottles.

See Ministry of Railways tweet:

First time in the country, Indian Railways has installed a PET bottle crushing machine in the LHB pantry car (03840 WR). Capacity 3000 bottles/day enable recycling of 90% PET waste bottles from 200 ml-2.5 litre size. Carbon footprint reduced by 100% recycling & avoids littering pic.twitter.com/FejzuPbGsX — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 19, 2019

Apart from the plastic bottle crushing machine installed in the train’s coach, some of the other unique green initiatives undertaken by Indian Railways are as follows:

The Railway Ministry shared a 1 minute-41 seconds long short hindi film titled ‘Main Hoon Plastic Hatela’ prepared by the Western Railways zone, in an attempt to create awareness against single-use plastic. The short film depicts the dangers of using plastic through the character of ‘Plastic Hatela’ in an effective and interesting portrayal.

Watch short film in Ministry of Railways tweet:

भारतीय रेल ने एक मुहिम चलाकर देश के विभिन्न रेलवे स्टेशनों से प्लास्टिक को ख़त्म करने का निर्णय लिया है । हमारे इस आंदोलन में सहयोग करें एवं ख़तरनाक प्लास्टिक को ख़त्म करने का संकल्प लें । pic.twitter.com/YQ4TBQuxdh — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 18, 2019



Special selfie points using Plastic Hatela image have been installed at important railway stations of Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban section, through which the message of boycotting the use of plastic goods is effectively communicated to passengers. One of the stations where the selfie point has been installed is the Churchgate station of Mumbai.

See Western Railways tweet:

WR has put up selfie points at Churchgate & Andheri stations on #BeatPlasticPollution.It will also be provided at Borivali, Bandra & Mumbai Central to make people aware of #PlasticBan in Railways (less than 50 microns).Tweet ur selfies in comment section along with #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/iW0kNdTY3v — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 18, 2019



WATCH VIDEO: Tejas Express exclusive review: IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi business train is awesome!

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a countrywide ban on ‘Single-Use Plastic’. According to a Ministry of Railways’ official who informed Financial Express Online, the following rules will be implemented for plastic waste management across the Indian Railways network, from October 2, 2019: