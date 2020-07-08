Indian Railways innovative step towards energy conservation; introduces automatic lighting at Jabalpur station

This interesting arrangement has been made on platform number 1 of Jabalpur railway station. (Representative image)

Indian Railways has taken another big step towards energy conservation! Now, as soon as a train arrives at the Jabalpur railway station, the lights of the station platform will light up automatically and as soon as the train leaves, some lights will turn off. This interesting arrangement has been made on platform number 1 of Jabalpur railway station, which falls under the Bhopal Railway Division of West Central Railways. According to details shared by the West Central Railway zone, when the train arrives, all the lights (100 per cent lights) will be turned on automatically and all the lights will remain on during the train’s halt at the station platform. When the train crosses the platform, 70 per cent of the lights will be switched off automatically and only 30 per cent of the lights will remain on.

According to the West Central Railway zone, apart from the Jabalpur railway station, this lighting facility has also been made available at platform number 1 and 2 of Narsinghpur railway station. In the coming days, the national transporter is likely to introduce the same lighting facility in other major railway stations of the West Central Railway zone as well.

Meanwhile, to become a complete ‘Green mode of transportation’, Indian Railways has decided to install solar power plants on mega scale on its vacant unused lands. According to the Railway Ministry, the solar power use on Indian Railways will help to achieve the conversion of the rail network to ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission Railway. The national transporter has already started procurement of energy from various solar power projects such as 3 MWp solar plant set up at MCF Raebareilly, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Indian Railways has also commissioned about 100 MWp rooftop solar systems on various railway stations and railway buildings.

Recently, a 1.7 MWp solar plant has been installed at Bina, which will be connected directly to Overhead Traction System. The project is presently under extensive testing.