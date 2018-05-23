Indian Railways inks 3 MoUs; here are details of the big plans

The railways today signed three agreements with two public sector enterprises and a joint venture company to ensure the continuation of projects across the rail network, a statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

The railways and the Braithwaite & Company Limited (BCL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the manufacture of new wagons, repairing of wagons, steel structural fabrication and manufacturing of cranes. Under the MoU, the BCL has projected revenues of Rs 285 crore from operations and Rs 1,300 crore from wagon production.

The national transporter has signed another MoU with the RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL), a CPSE under the ministry, for the implementation of several rail projects for doubling of lines, new lines, electrification etc. The RCIL has projected revenues of Rs 1,200 crore from operations and set several other targets regarding CCTV cameras and wi-fi at stations and development of content on demand (CoD) services on trains.

The third MoU was signed with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC), a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and the Maharashtra government. MRVC is implementing railway projects in the Mumbai suburban system under the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTPs).

According to the MoU, the MRVC shall spend Rs 1,464 crore towards the completion of various suburban projects of capacity enhancement, safety upgradation and passenger amenities. All three MoUs were for 2018-2019, the statement said.