  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways’ infrastructure will never be privatised, assets to be monetised, says Piyush Goyal

By: |
March 19, 2021 5:09 PM

The Railways Minister further said that the dedicated freight corridors are a separate corporate entity and the national transporter is supporting them.

privatization, asset monetizationThe Railway Ministry plans to monetize its assets in order to generate resources to boost growth.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that Indian Railways’ infrastructure will never be privatized. However, the ministry plans to monetize its assets in order to generate resources to boost growth. Also, operations of passenger trains taken up through PPP are targeted to bring a total investment of approximately Rs 30,000 crore, according to a PTI report. The Railway Ministry eyes to monetize assets including through Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) after commissioning, station redevelopment through PPP, railway land parcels, induction of 150 modern rakes through PPP, multi-functional complexes (MFC), railway colonies, hill railways as well as stadiums, the Railway Minister said during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

According to Goyal, asset monetization would help in generating more resources towards infra creation. The Railways Minister further said that the dedicated freight corridors are a separate corporate entity and the national transporter is supporting them. Indian Railways is supporting but is not the owner of freight rail tracks that are being laid under the DFC project, he said. If the ministry raises funds by leasing them, handing them over to the private sector to utilize in the interim period, the government is doing a service to the nation, the Railway Minister said.

Related News

The Railway Ministry, according to the Union Minister, is committed to enhance the pace of infra development, which is vital for the nation’s economy as a whole. The national transporter would always be a key economic driver in the strategy of economic growth led by investment, Goyal further said. He said monetization of assets involves various processes of transaction, and the expected investment depends on the outcome of the bidding process open to the public and private sectors. Therefore, as of now, the actual investment that is expected from private and public sectors cannot be ascertained, the Railway Minister added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways’ infrastructure will never be privatised assets to be monetised says Piyush Goyal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1To enhance safety, Indian Railways completes third-party audit of 815 bridges, ROBs, FOBs; details
2Indian Railways Habibganj, Gandhinagar stations to be world-class! Redevelopment of 123 stations in progress
3Right track: Here’s Why Indian Railways needs big doses of private investment