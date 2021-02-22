Indian Railways infra boost in Kerala! Airport-type illumination of covered platforms, solar plant inaugurated

To reinforce passengers' safety at railway stations, state-of-the-art Video Surveillance Systems have been installed at 15 locations.

Massive Indian Railways infra boost in Kerala! Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had inaugurated several Indian Railways projects related to passenger amenities and facilities in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, a total of 88 railway projects were dedicated to the nation by Goyal, worth more than Rs 1000 crore making the Indian Railways network future ready. Following are some major railway projects, inaugurated by the Railway Minister in the state of Kerala to give a boost to the Indian Railways infrastructure: