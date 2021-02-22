Indian Railways infra boost in Kerala! Airport-type illumination of covered platforms, solar plant inaugurated

A total of 88 railway projects were dedicated to the nation by Goyal, worth more than Rs 1000 crore making the Indian Railways network future ready.
To reinforce passengers' safety at railway stations, state-of-the-art Video Surveillance Systems have been installed at 15 locations.
Massive Indian Railways infra boost in Kerala! Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had inaugurated several Indian Railways projects related to passenger amenities and facilities in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, a total of 88 railway projects were dedicated to the nation by Goyal, worth more than Rs 1000 crore making the Indian Railways network future ready. Following are some major railway projects, inaugurated by the Railway Minister in the state of Kerala to give a boost to the Indian Railways infrastructure:
Foot Over Bridges have been provided at three different locations- Kollam, Kundara and Kochuveli, at a total cost of Rs 9.56 crore. These FOBs are expected to enhance the mobility of passengers as well as ease crowd dispersal at these important stations.
To facilitate ease of access to platforms and concourse areas, particularly for senior citizens, divyang and sick passengers, lifts have been provided at Kanhangad and Aluva at a total cost of Rs 1.60 crore.
To reinforce passengers’ safety at railway stations, state-of-the-art Video Surveillance Systems have been installed at 15 locations- Alleppey, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Badagara, Kanhangad, Kottayam, Kannur, Palakkad Junction, Kasaragod, Thalassery, Tirur and Payyanur, at a total cost of Rs 9.45 crore.
At two railway stations in Kerala- Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Central, airport type illumination of covered platforms has been provided to enhance the passenger experience and make the passengers’ journey a memorable one. This has been done at a total cost of Rs 42 lakhs.
For ease of boarding and deboarding of railway passengers especially the elderly and divyangjan passengers, platform raising works have been completed at Tanur at a cost of Rs 1.39 crore.
Also, 100 Kwp Solar Plants have been commissioned in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, as an energy efficient and power saving measure, at a cost of Rs 42 lakh.