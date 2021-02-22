Indian Railways infra boost in Karnataka! Doubling of tracks & other projects launched

Several railway projects were inaugurated in the state of Karnataka.

Doubling of tracks to provide big Indian Railways infra boost in Karnataka! Recently, several railway projects were inaugurated by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in the state of Karnataka. According to the Railway Ministry, doubling of rail track from Gubbi to Nittur is a part of a larger vision to double the Arsikere-Tumukuru railway line on the Bengaluru-Hubballi line. Work on the larger project between Londa-Miraj 186 km long project will be completed in the next two years. Besides, various other railway projects were inaugurated by Goyal to improve the facilities and ensure a good experience for all railway passengers. Here are the projects inaugured by the Railway Minister in Karnataka: