Indian Railways infra boost in Karnataka! Doubling of tracks & other projects launched

By: |
February 22, 2021 5:07 PM

Doubling of rail track from Gubbi to Nittur is a part of a larger vision to double the Arsikere-Tumukuru railway line on the Bengaluru-Hubballi line.

doubling, KarnatakaSeveral railway projects were inaugurated in the state of Karnataka.

Doubling of tracks to provide big Indian Railways infra boost in Karnataka! Recently, several railway projects were inaugurated by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in the state of Karnataka. According to the Railway Ministry, doubling of rail track from Gubbi to Nittur is a part of a larger vision to double the Arsikere-Tumukuru railway line on the Bengaluru-Hubballi line. Work on the larger project between Londa-Miraj 186 km long project will be completed in the next two years. Besides, various other railway projects were inaugurated by Goyal to improve the facilities and ensure a good experience for all railway passengers. Here are the projects inaugured by the Railway Minister in Karnataka:

  • Line doubling done between 9 km long Gubbi-Nittur stretch, which is a part of the doubling project between Arsikere and Tumakuru (96 km long section) on the Bengaluru-Hubballi railway line. In 2015-16, Arsikere and Tumakuru railway project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 783 crore. The doubling of the section between Gubbi and Nittur has been done at a cost of Rs 75.5 crore. Along with this line doubling, two major and 15 minor bridges have been constructed as well.
  • Additional passenger facilities and amenities including platform shelter, Foot over bridge, high level platforms, toilets, water booths and benches have been provided at Gubbi and Nittur railway stations.
  • Line doubling done between Chikkodi and Raybag (14 km long stretch), a part of the doubling project between Londa and Miraj on the Hubballi-Miraj railway line. In 2015-16, Londa and Miraj (186 km long section) doubling was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1191 crore. Once this project is finished, it will give impetus to railway infrastructure in the district of Belagavi.
  • A new station building has been inaugurated at Raybag railway station along with upgraded passenger amenities like two new platforms, circulating area, one Foot Over Bridge and AC waiting hall.
  • Additionally, handling of train services has been optimized by the national transporter with the provision of latest signalling system as well as indigenously developed state-of-the-art electronic interlocking.

