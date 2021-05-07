Indian Railways induct 100th WAG 12000 HP locomotive

These locomotives are proving to be a game-changer for further movement of coal trains for the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

In a boost to the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative, Railways have inducted the 100th 12000 HP WAG locomotive manufactured by Madhepura Electric Locomotive (MELPL) at one of India’s largest integrated greenfield manufacturing facilities.

These locomotives are state of the art IGBT based, 3 phase drive and 12000 horsepower electric locomotive which will help to decongest the saturated tracks by improving the average speed and loading capacity of freight trains. With twin Bo-Bo design having 22.5 tonnes) axle load and upgradable to 25 tonnes with a design speed of 120 kmph, these electric locomotives are playing a key role in revolutionizing the freight movement in the country.

It will help to decongest the saturated tracks by allowing faster, safer and heavier freight trains to move across the country, as well as improve the loading capacity. “So far, these e-locos have traversed across all railway divisions and are performing well. We look forward to more such delivery milestones,” a railway statement said.

These locomotives are proving to be a game-changer for further movement of coal trains for the Dedicated Freight Corridor. They can be tracked through GPS for its strategic use through embedded software and antennae being lifted through the servers on the ground through a microwave link.

Railways have entered into a procurement cum maintenance agreement with MELPL. These WAG 12B e-Locos have already clocked over 4.8 million m hauling a wide range of commodities across 17 states and 2 Union Territories.