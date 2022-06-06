Indian Railways increases online ticket booking limit through IRCTC website and app

IRCTC Ticket Booking Update: From now on, railway passengers can book more tickets! In a bid to facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of ticket bookings. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, the national transporter has increased the limit of ticket booking of maximum six tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and has also increased the limit of ticket booking of maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is linked to Aadhaar and that one of the rail passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

According to the Railway Ministry, at present, a passenger can book a maximum of six tickets in a month online on the official IRCTC website or app by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and a maximum of 12 tickets in a month online on IRCTC website or mobile app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the commuters in the railway ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

Meanwhile, an RTI query has found that almost 9,000 train services were cancelled by Indian Railways this year, out of which more than 1,900 were cancelled due to coal movement in the last three months. According to the national transporter, 6,995 train services were cancelled for maintenance work or for construction purposes, while 1,934 train services were cancelled from March to May due to coal movement. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, Indian Railways has been forced to prioritise the movement of coal rakes over passenger train services due to a severe shortage of power.

Indian Railways, according to them, is on its way to delivering 58 super critical as well as 68 critical projects worth over Rs 1,15,000 crore in the coming years. Hence, maintenance and construction works are being carried out as a priority across the railway network. However, this has affected passenger movement across the country critically, especially during the peak summer months.