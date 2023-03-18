Indian Railways increases frequency of New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express – Check new features, stoppage points, routes

Indian Railways has increased the frequency of the country’s first Vande Bharat Express train. The first indigenous semi-high-speed train runs between New Delhi and Varanasi. Now, this blue and white color train will run six days a week. Earlier, it used to operate 5 days a week. The move will be a gamechanger for boosting both regional economic and tourism sectors of both the states.

The train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019. The train will run on all days except Thursday. The fare between New Delhi and Varanasi for AC Chair Car is Rs 1,805 and for Executive Chair Car is Rs 3,355.

Since its operation, train number 22435/22436 New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has become one of the most popular trains on the route. It covers a distance of 771 km in eight hours, while the other trains take more than 10-12 hours to cover the same distance.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express features:-

The new rake of New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has superior passenger amenities such as On-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch free amenities, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch based reading lights and concealed roller blinds.It also has better heat ventilation and air-conditioning system with UV lamp for germ free supply of air. The intelligent air-conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions/occupancy.

Stoppage points:-

During its journey, the NDLS-BSB Vande Bharat has two stoppage points – Kanpur Central and Prayagraj Junction. Since 2019, the train has always run with an occupancy of more than 100 percent.

Comfortable journey:-

With this train, one can reach Delhi to Kanpur in 4 hours and Delhi to Prayagraj Junction in six hours, thereby, one can visit the two cities and return on the same day. The train departs from New Delhi at 6:00 am and reaches Kanpur at 10:08 am, and Prayagraj Junction at 12:08 am. The train arrives at the destination (Varanasi) at 02:00 pm. After a brief halt for one hour, the train again departs for New Delhi at 03:00 pm and reaches its destination at 11 pm.

Vande Bharat Express train in operation:-

At present, a total of 10 Vande Bharat trains are operating across various routes in the country. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express train.