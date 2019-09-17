Indian Railways increases frequency for Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express; check new time table here

The Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express will have a total of eight stoppages including the originating and terminating railway stations.

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express: If you travel frequently between Delhi and Mumbai, here is some good news! Now onwards, you will have better chances of getting reserved train seats. In a bid to provide better travelling experience to passengers between Delhi and Mumbai, Indian Railways has increased the frequency of train number 22221/22222 Rajdhani Express recently. An official from Central Railway zone confirmed to Financial Express Online that the Rajdhani Express which runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi will now operate four days a week instead of two days.

With effect from 16 September 2019, train number 22221 Rajdhani Express will leave CSMT station on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. While train number 22222 Rajdhani Express, with effect from 14 September 2019, will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin station on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express will have a total of eight stoppages including the originating and terminating railway stations. Train number 22221 Rajdhani Express will depart from CSMT railway station at 4:10 PM. En route, the train will halt at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Jhansi, Bhopal, Agra Cantt stations before finally terminating at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station next day at 10:05 AM. The journey will be covered in 17 hours and 55 minutes.

On the other hand, train number 22222 Rajdhani express will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 5:15 PM and reach CSMT railway station next day at 11:50 AM. The journey will take 18 hours and 35 minutes to complete.

The rake of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express consists of one AC first class coach, five AC two tier coaches, eleven AC three tier coaches as well as a pantry car. The Rajdhani Express will have a stoppage time of two minutes on Kalyan, Jalgaon, Nasik and Agra Cantt railway stations while it will have a stoppage time of five minutes at Bhopal and Jhansi railway stations.