Indian Railways celebrates as Howrah Rajdhani Express turns 50! How the journey today will be made memorable

Indian Railways’ Kolkata Howrah Rajdhani Express turns 50! Nostalgia has gripped Indian Railways as one of the most prestigious trains in our country – Kolkata Rajdhani Express completes Golden Jubilee today (March 3). Indian Railways has mega plans to celebrate the historic occasion. Long before the Shatabdi Express, Gatimaan Express and Train 18 Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways took a path-breaking step to launch the fast passenger train on March 3, 1969. It continues to be one of the premium trains in the country and the heritage attached to it simply refuses to fade even in 2019.

Eastern Railways has chalked out plans to make the journey on this occasion a memorable one. A Greeting Stamp will commemorate the special occasion as passengers of the Rajdhani Expess will be conveyed best wishes and greetings by General Manager, Eastern Railway Harindra Rao. Passengers of the Kolkata Rajdhani Express on March 3 will get greetings message vis SMS by CRIS. Passengers will be welcomed by brand new linen and disposable napkins which will bear greetings of the 50 Years of the Rajdhani Express train.

Apart from this, there will be a special cake cutting ceremony. After boarding train, passengers will see special stickers being pasted in different coaches of the train. Railway staff deployed in today’s train will be provided with a special badge to wear. Standees communicating the greetings message will be installed at five different locations. Greetings message will be displayed in the video wall of the station, the destination boards of the train and will be communicated through the Public Address System of the station and in the train.

Rajdhani Express route – The prestigious 12301 Howrah Rajdhani Express runs between Howrah and New Delhi. It has stoppages in Asansol, Dhanbad, Parasnath, Gaya, Deen Dayal Upadhaya junction, Allahabad and Kanpur. It takes around 17 hours to reach the national capital. On Sundays, 12305 Howrah Rajdhani runs from Howrah to New Delhi with stoppages at Barddhaman, Madhupur, Jasidih, Patna, Deen Dayal Upadhaya junction, Allahabad Junction and Kanpur central.