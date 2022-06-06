Indian Railways hopes to achieve target of running Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train in 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that his ministry is confident of achieving the target of running India’s first bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in the state of Gujarat in 2026 as good progress has been made in this direction. The Railway Minister was in the city of Surat to inspect the progress of the project. Vaishnaw was quoted in a PTI report saying that, there has been good progress in the construction of infrastructure for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train, and the work is being done at a high speed. The government is keeping the target of running the high speed train between Surat and Bilimora in the year 2026, he said.

The ambitious Bullet Train project will run between the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at 320 km per hour speed, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations. The project is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around three hours from the current six hours duration. The Japan International Cooperation Agency is funding 81% of the project cost which is estimated at Rs 1.1 lakh crore. According to Vaishnaw, pillars for the project have been put up on 61 kilometres of the route and work is underway on nearly 150 kilometres of the stretch.

The Railway Minister inspected the operation of a segmental casting yard of the Bullet Train corridor near Vaktana village in Surat’s Choryasi taluka, and he also visited the under-construction Antroli station. Later, Vaishnaw, along with Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, also visited the project site at Nasilpore in Navsari. When asked about the project progress in neighbouring state Maharashtra, the Railway Minister said it was slow due to issues related to land acquisition. Until the work of land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra is completed, the focus will remain on Gujarat, the Railway Minister added.