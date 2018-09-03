Indian Railways’ Hazrat Nizamuddin station set for renovation but here’s why passengers may still be unhappy

The station which handles over 2.5 lakh passengers on a daily basis will get renovated toilets, designated taxi lanes as well as improved waiting rooms.

Those who travel frequently from Indian Railways Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi will soon be delighted to see a revamped station. However, according to a TOI report, reaching the railway station, especially from the direction of Sarai Kale Khan, will continue to be a big test for passengers. As the approach road is too narrow, most of the passengers are forced to get down from their vehicles and walk the entire stretch of a kilometre or so to the railway station. Some of them take the longer route option from the opposite side to reach the railway station.

According to Northern Railways zone of Indian Railways, under which the station falls, the road leading to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station falls under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation(SDMC). SDMC has been trying to acquire land but not much progress has been made, the report stated. According to railway officials, who were quoted in the report, the Indian Railways had written to SDMC for a plot adjacent to the entrance side from Sarai Kale Khan in order to widen the road there and to create a parking lot. But, as long as Indian Railways does not have possession of the land, nothing can be done.

A railway official was quoted in the report saying that Indian Railways had offered the SDMC other sites in exchange, but are yet to receive a response from them. The official also claimed that they have written to the traffic police and the civic body on a regular basis in order to remove the unauthorised street vendors.

DRM, Delhi, RN Singh said that road widening plans have been drafted to improve access to the railway station. He said, people living in villages that are near the railway station also use the road, which leads to congestion in the area. The taxis and autos also disturb the free movement of private vehicles. He added that the railways wants to widen the road, beautify it greenery, and construct pay-and-use toilets in a bid to reduce open defecation along the station walls.

SDMC officials were quoted in the report saying that the corporation had been regularly removing encroachments in the area and was contemplating other options as well. One official stated that the encroachers return within a few days after their removal. The official said that the SDMC has to seek the assistance of the traffic police in order to ensure the locality remains free of vendors and added that the corporation is considering the proposal of Indian Railways.