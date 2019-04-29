Indian Railways Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station completely redeveloped! Images of big revamp here

Indian Railways redevelops Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station! As part of its station redevelopment and beautification drive, Indian Railways has upgraded the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station of the national capital. Several passenger-friendly amenities have been added at the station in the past few years - from benches and better waiting halls to lifts and escalators for easy movement of passengers carrying heavy luggage. Apart from utilising environment-friendly sustainable solutions, the station has also effectively saved big bucks through the production of solar power. Financial Express Online takes a look at the top 10 changes that have been brought about at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station: 1. Platform numbers 2 and 3 of the station now have VDC (vacuum dewatered) flooring which are slip resistant and easier to clean. VDC flooring enables surplus water from the concrete to be removed immediately. 2. Several dustbins have been kept on all platforms which has resulted in increased cleanliness and sanitation at the station. The dustbins are of two types, namely, one for dry waste and one for wet waste. The move helps in segregation of biodegradable and nonbiodegradable disposal of waste. 3. New lifts and escalators have been constructed on all platforms for seamless connectivity from the station\u2019s entry and exit points. 4. As many as 300 new steel benches have been installed on all the platforms. Benches have also been placed in the waiting halls, retiring rooms as well as near the ticket counters. 5. Two main RO drinking water systems or plants have been made fully functional at the station with a capacity of 3000 litres of water per hour. Along with this, various RO drinking taps have been installed across the platforms for passengers. As many as six water vending machines have are also present at the station, at its entry and exit points and others across the platform, from where passengers can get clean drinking water at minimal cost. 6. As part of Indian Railways\u2019 station beautification initiative, traditional mural paintings now adorn the boundary walls of the station along the approach road. The station building has been painted with texture paint and PF shelter with new colour scheme. 7. All train information boards are now digital with information of the train name, number, platform number and timings. 8. A separate sanitation helpline number '138' has been started for the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Started last year, the helpline number has been displayed across all waiting halls as well as on the platforms. Passengers can call on the helpline number in case of any complaint regarding cleanliness or sanitation. 9. A polycarbonate sheet (green colored sheet) has been installed on platforms\u2019 roof which keeps the platform cooler and keeps the area illuminated constantly. 10. For ensuring constant vigil and security at the station, marshalls are deployed across all platforms for regulating passenger traffic. Delhi police officials are also deployed at all entry and exit points. Along with this, CCTV cameras have been installed across all platforms and near station offices. The camera footage is constantly monitored from the Directors' office. Additionally, a premium parking has been developed in front of the station building. Dedicated lanes have also been developed for autos, taxis, Ola\/Uber, pickup and drop lanes in the circulating area. Many green patches have been developed around circulating area, entry road and exit road with fountains.