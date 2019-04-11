Indian Railways Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar to become ‘green’ railway stations with world-class facilities!

Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations boast of world-class facilities and have become environment-friendly. (IRSDC)

Indian Railways is on a huge railway station stations redevelopment spree! Now, the Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations of the national capital boast of world-class facilities and have become environment-friendly. According to a recent Dainik Bhaskar report, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizammudin stations have turned into green railway stations, where facilities like air-conditioned lounge, steel benches for sitting, clean drinking water, deluxe toilets will be made available for the convenience of passengers. The arrival and departure areas of the railway station have been cleaned and cleared for the occupancy of passengers. Apart from these facilities, green plants and shrubs have been planted in the park which is outside the station.

With the inclusion of these facilities, the Indian Green Building Council has recognized both Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin as green railway stations. The stations will be given the ‘green’ railway station certificate by the council soon. The stations also have facilities of LED lights, fans as well as WiFi which run through the power generated from the solar panels installed at the stations. In the railway budget which was presented in the month of February, both railway stations were announced to be developed as world-class stations.

The vacant areas of the stations will also be developed. The Northern Railway zone has given this task to the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC). The Anand Vihar railway station operates an average of around 104 trains per day with a footfall of around one lakh passengers, according to the report.

The Indian Green Building Council gives a green rating based on many parameters, which include building materials, air traffic, efficiency and management of water resources, wastewater and utilization of solar energy to prevent carbon emissions and reduce carbon footprint. RN Singh, DRM, Delhi Division was quoted in the report saying that Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations have been completely refurbished by the redevelopment programs. The stations have completed the necessary standards for combating air pollution, noise pollution as well as generating power through energy efficient solutions. He added that appropriate water arrangements have also been made to carry out the accumulation of contaminated water.