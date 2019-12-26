Indian Railways Gwalior station to be redeveloped with world-class facilities! Cool facts you must know

The station has been proposed to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 240 crore and the proposed site area for the redeveloped is approximately 2,30,425 square metres.

Indian Railways Gwalior station to be redeveloped with airport-like world-class facilities! One among the four new railway stations which have been finalized for redevelopment on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the Gwalior station will be revamped to highlight its unique heritage building. S.K Lohia, Managing Director (MD), CEO, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) has said that the in-principle approval for inviting the request for quotation (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Gwalior railway station on the basis of PPP mode was granted by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) on December 20, 2019.

According to IRSDC, as part of the redevelopment program of the Gwalior station, the new entry and exit blocks have been planned to be redeveloped being in contrast with the heritage building, which will highlight the unique heritage building even more. The station has been proposed to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 240 crore and the proposed site area for the redeveloped is approximately 2,30,425 square metres.

Indian Railways Gwalior station redevelopment: Artist impressions

Gwalior Railway Station Redevelopment Project: Salient features

The rich cultural heritage and architecture of the city of Gwalior has been interpreted in a contemporary manner in its redevelopment plan. The geometric patterns which will be designed on the roof, will reflect over the concourse and platform by the effect of light and shadows. This will ensure the engagement of passengers will the architectural work.

The entry of the station will be through the concourse which will have dedicated areas for the comfortable entry and sitting space for the passengers waiting at the station

The exit from the station will be through separate foot over bridges (FOBS) ensuring that there is no collision between the arriving and departing passengers.

The entry, exit and block area has been proposed to be redeveloped in an area of approximately 9,840 square metres, while the concourse are and FOBs are likely to be developed in an area of 11,648 square metres approximately

The infrastructure of the second entry of the station has been proposed to be rebuilt, for making the station entry convenient from two sides for passengers.

All the platforms have been proposed to be covered with a single roof for providing a comfortable ambience for passengers inside the station.

An appropriate design of spaces in order to ensure proper lighting, signages and modern amenities are an integral part of the redevelopment design plan.

The entire station will be revamped to be Divyang friendly for specially-abled passengers and will be designed as an environment-friendly green building.

The newly developed Gwalior station will also allow panoramic views of the Gwalior Fort and provide various shopping, retail, hospitality and F&B (food and beverage) facilities so that the station becomes a destination in itself, for visitors, transit passengers as well as tourists.