Indian Railways Guntur station in Andhra Pradesh is completely redeveloped with modern amenities! Details here

The Guntur station has been redeveloped to upgrade existing facilities and to improve the experience of passengers.

Indian Railways has completely redeveloped the Guntur railway station in the state of Andhra Pradesh with modern amenities. The Guntur railway station falls under the Guntur railway division of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone. According to details shared by the SCR zone with Financial Express Online, the Guntur station has been redeveloped to upgrade existing facilities and to improve the experience of passengers. The Guntur station is an ‘A’ category station and has been revised to NSG 3 and made as the headquarters of the Guntur railway division. As part of the station redevelopment and beautification program of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry, the station now boasts of several modern amenities and infrastructural developments.

The redevelopment work costing Rs 5.71 crore has been completed as of now, at the Guntur station which includes the infrastructural developments with modern amenities. According to the SCR zone, the redevelopment tasks carried out till now at the Guntur station are as follows:

A cover has been provided for platform number 1 towards the Nallpadu end at the station.

The retiring rooms, dormitories and ceiling on platform number 1 have been redeveloped for better ambience

Separate lanes have been provided for pedestrians, two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers at the station.

A passenger friendly concourse has been built with improvements being made to the SS, Dy SS rooms as well as the booking office.

The parcel office has been relocated to the end of platform 1 in order to avoid the inconvenience to passengers.

Drinking water facilities have been made more hygienic and station lighting has been improved

The coach indication boards and train information boards at the station have been replaced

In addition to the above, the following development tasks costing Rs.5.5 crore are in progress at the Guntur Railway Station: