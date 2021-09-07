Indian Railways’ Golden Rock Railway Workshop bags 22nd National Award for excellence in energy efficiency

So far, the GOC workshop of Indian Railways has bagged the prestigious award twice.

Indian Railways’ big achievement in energy efficiency! Recently, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop (GOC) in Tiruchchirappalli, under Southern Railways, has bagged 22nd National Award for Excellence in Energy Management from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). According to a statement issued by Southern Railways, GOC Workshop is the o­nly workshop of the Indian Railways network to have received the award from CII this year for adopting and implementing various energy conservation measures. So far, the GOC workshop of Indian Railways has bagged the prestigious award twice.

Instituted by CII, the purpose of the National Awards for excellence in Energy Management is to catalyze significant as well as innovative practices in the energy efficiency sector, Southern Railways said. This annual event is conducted by CII to acknowledge and award excellence in energy management among the industrial sector and Indian Railways workshops across the nation as well as facilitate sharing of information o­n best practices and technologies. The 60-year-old GOC has adopted best energy conservation technologies and practices, which are as follows: