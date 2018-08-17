Indian Railways’ Golden Quadrilateral project: East-Coast freight corridor to come up at a cost of Rs 44,000 cr

The Kharagpur-Vijaywada section is one of the busiest routes in East Coast.

India’s third freight corridor is likely to come up between Kharagpur and Vijaywada sections at a cost of about Rs 44,000 crore next year, managing director DFCCIL A K Sachan said. The project, which is also called the East Coast Corridor, will be 1,114 km in length and is part of the Golden Quadrilateral project of Indian Railways. “The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) has sent a proposal to Indian Railways to undertake the third dedicated freight corridor project. Indian Railways is going to put the project before the finance ministry for its inclusion in Budget 2019-20,” said Sachan.

The Kharagpur-Vijaywada section is one of the busiest routes in East Coast. The project will be funded using equity from Indian Railways and loans. The corridor, which is expected to carry about 200 million tonnes of freight per annum, is likely to be announced in the budget proposal for 2019-20. The DFCC will be making 432 km of the western corridor and 343 km of the eastern corridor operational by the end of the current financial year. Once open, the stretches on the western and the eastern corridors will significantly reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai and Delhi and Howrah, the two most congested rail routes in the country.

DFCCIL, an arm of Indian Railways is already undertaking the construction of two freight corridors—Eastern Freight Corridor from Ludhiana to Dankuni (1,856km) and Western Freight Corridor from Dadri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (1,504km)—being built at a cost of Rs 81,000 crore. On 15 August, DFCCIL conducted a successful train run on the newly-built Ateli-Phulera section of the Western Corridor.

The 190-km route from Haryana to Rajasthan has the ability to run trains at a speed of 100 km per hour against the current maximum speed of 75 km per hour on Indian Railways track. Once operational, the corridors will increase the national transporter freight carrying capacity to over 2,000 million tonnes, up from the existing 1,200 million tonnes.