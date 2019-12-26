Indian Railways goes paperless! Creates over 72,000 digital files replacing manual files; how it will benefit

The NIC e-Office, implemented by RailTel, is helping the national transporter to adapt paperless work culture, saving tons of paper every single day.

Indian Railways goes paperless by replacing manual files! In just a period of six months, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has created over 72,000 digital files over 58 establishments of Indian Railways replacing manual files. The NIC e-Office, implemented by RailTel, is helping the national transporter to adapt paperless work culture, saving tons of paper every single day. Under the project’s phase 1, RailTel has created over 50,000 users in these 58 establishments as well as trained executives to handle the platform.

Developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), NIC e-Office is a cloud-enabled software that is being deployed or hosted from RailTel Tier III certified data centres at Gurgaon and Secundrabad. The software is based on the Central Secretariat Manual of e-Office Procedure (CSMeOP). The e-Office enables paper-less work culture which saves operational cost and also reduces the carbon foot print.

According to Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, the implementation of e-Office has helped in saving paper and it has also increased pace as well as the efficiency of the users. In the past few months, more than 2,50,000 receipts have been created. Following the success of phase 1, work on phase 2 of the project has been started in which 39 more establishments of the national transporter will be converted into digital workspace through NIC e-office, Chawla added.

Transfering the entire Indian Railways’ manual filing system on to one digital platform is a big challenge. The bigger challenge, however, is to condition the users to stop the habit of using the manual file system and adapt the new paperless working system. It has been reported that the team of RailTel has managed to complete the implementation before the deadline.

Moreover, the team has also managed people by retraining as well as handholding for roll out. The e-Office aims to provide an efficient, effective and reliable way to handle office files and documents. Some of the other immediate advantages of NIC e-Office are quick disposal of files and timely, systematic monitoring of pending files.