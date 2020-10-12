Indian Railways goes green with eco-friendly loco! Adds battery-operated shunting locomotive to its fleet

The Southern Railway zone of Indian Railways has added 'Pasumai', an environment-friendly battery-operated dual-mode shunting locomotive to its fleet.

Indian Railways goes green with eco-friendly loco! The Southern Railway zone of Indian Railways has added ‘Pasumai’, an environment-friendly battery-operated dual-mode shunting locomotive to its fleet. According to the Railway Ministry, the Electric Loco Shed in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu has converted 23061/WAG5HA Electric Locomotive into AC/Battery operated dual-mode shunting loco to work in both wired and unwired sections. In the wired section, the locomotive can work in both modes, while in the unwired section, it can work in battery mode. Some of the features of this locomotive include two sets of 110, 1100 AH, VRLA batteries, DC compressor 1000LPM, 110V DC in battery mode, three-step speed control. Here are some of the major advantages of this eco-friendly locomotive:

Low investment for conversion to dual mode shunting locomotive

Very very low green house gas emission

Low cost of energy consumption

Negligible noise pollution

According to the details shared by the Railway Ministry, the locomotive offers various benefits which include shunting of 24 coach empty rakes on the unwired tracks with great ease, reaching the breakdown spot even when OHE supply is not available, and placement of locomotives in wheel lathe, in the pits for maintenance in loco sheds, etc.

Last month, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured as many as 40 electric locomotives. In 2020-21, this locomotive manufacturing factory of Indian Railways has manufactured 135 number of locomotives in just a period of 119 working days. Indian Railways had said that this figure was achieved by CLW as against 135 locos manufactured in 122 working days in 2019-20.

The loco factory achieved this figure despite the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in the months of April and May and the pandemic related instructions. Despite the pandemic related restrictions, the factory had created another record in producing the highest number of locomotives. In the financial year 2019-20, the factory manufactured a total of 431 locomotives.