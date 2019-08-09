Indian Railways goes extra mile to upgrade tracks! Automatic track renewal machines being used at night

This kind of maintenance work at night hours has been carried out for the very first time in Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

Efficient step by Indian Railways! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is focusing on upgrading railway infrastructure, especially on track renewal for safe operations of train services. One stretch – the Dhupguri – Khalaigram block section in West Bengal that falls under Northeast Frontier Railway zone, is a single line section, having line capacity of more than 170 per cent. At this location, Indian Railways is using automatic track renewal machines to speed up work – that too at night! According to NFR, the Plasser Quick Relaying System (PQRS) work is a necessity under the track renewal work of the line.

The zonal railways has planned the work for at night as it is not possible to carry out the work during daytime due to heavy flow of passenger trains. Interestingly, this kind of maintenance work at night hours has been carried out for the very first time in Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

According to a press release issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, working on blocks during night time is very tough and challenging. Also, it requires a lot of lighting arrangements so that labour, as well as machineries, can work smoothly. For this work, two generators of 63KVA each were used with 65 number of Halogen in a length of 500 metres on both sides of the track. In addition to PQRS work, rail renewal work was also planned in the shadow of this night block, where similar arrangements were made as well.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway, the problem was further aggravated due to heavy rains in the area during the laying of the tracks. For this, raincoats were also provided to all labourers on humanitarian grounds. In this block, one officer, two Supervisors from railway side, three Supervisors from contractor side and a total of 120 number of labourers were engaged so that the maximum output can be given, the release stated.

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also showed his appreciation by tweeting about the employees who worked with utmost precision and accuracy while laying tracks at night near Dhupguri, ensuring better connectivity in far-flung areas.