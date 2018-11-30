Indian Railways goes big on safety! Elimination of unmanned level crossings to fewer accidents – 4 data points

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking several steps to enhance safety across its network and prevent untoward incidents.

Indian Railways focuses on passenger safety: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking several steps to enhance safety across its network and prevent untoward incidents. Other than ensuring track renewal, Indian Railways stressing on the need to improve infrastructure to provide a safe and secure experience to its passengers. The steps to improve safety standards include elimination of unmanned level crossings, construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and subways. We take a look at what Indian Railways has achieved so far this financial year in terms of safety:

1) Lowest ever fatalities:

This financial year, up to the month of October, Indian Railways says it recorded 29 fatalities. Last year, as many as 57 people died. Not only, has the number of fatalities reduced drastically from previous year, but also the annual average for the period 2014-2018 has come down to to 148 as against of 245 between 2004 and 2014. However, these figures for the current year are before the tragic accident in Amritsar which killed several people. An initial inquiry report by the CRS has however, given a clean chit to Indian Railways for the incident.

This financial year, up to the month of October, Indian Railways says it recorded 29 fatalities. (source: Railway Ministry)

2) Lowest ever consequential train accidents:

Up to the month of October, this financial year year, 40 consequential train accidents have been recorded by the national transporter. In the last 15 years, the highest number of consequential train accidents were recorded in 2004-2005 and 2005-2006, 234 each. Also, the annual average of 171 from 2004 to 2014 has come down to 92 from 2014 to 2018.

Up to the month of October, this financial year year, 40 consequential train accidents have been recorded by the national transporter.(source: Railway Ministry)

3) Elimination of unmanned level crossings:

Over the last seven months, Indian Railways eliminated 3,402 out of 3,479 unmanned level crossings. Interestingly, the month of September recorded elimination of 1,703 unmanned level crossings, higher than any other year, states data by the Railway Ministry. The remaining 77 unmanned level crossings are likely to be eliminated by this year-end. Moreover, a plan is being formulated by the national transporter to eliminate all manned level crossings on specific routes including GQ and GD as well as at places with higher traffic.

Over the last seven months, Indian Railways eliminated 3,402 out of 3,479 unmanned level crossings. (source: Railway Ministry)

4) Highest ever construction of ROBs, RUBs and subways:

On an average, 1,220 projects including ROBs, RUBs and subways have been constructed between 2014 and 2018, per year. According to the Railway Ministry data, the years from 2004 to 2009 registered a construction of 67. The figure shows an 18 times increase in average construction as compared to 67 per year, from 2004 to 2009.

On an average, 1,220 projects including ROBs, RUBs and subways have been constructed between 2014 and 2018, per year.

Between 2009-2014, 762 such projects were completed per year on an average. The target till April next year is to complete 1400 projects.