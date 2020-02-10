Indian Railways gives swanky makeover to Salem Junction and Dimapur railway stations; details here

These railway stations are being given a new makeover and are being equipped with several modern features.

Indian Railways stations become swanky! The upgradation works of Indian Railways stations are in progress at several stations across the country. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, two such railway stations which are currently being renovated and upgraded with the latest passenger amenities and facilities are Salem Junction in the state of Tamil Nadu and Dimapur railway station in Nagaland. Both these railway stations are being given a new makeover and are being equipped with several modern features. Here, take a look at some of the upgradation works, which are being taken up at these two stations:

Salem Junction

Around Rs 5 crore has been spent for the upgradation of station façade.

The stations’ landscaping area has been increased. To prevent pasting of posters, the height of the compound walls has been reduced.

Under the first phase, smooth traffic flow has been ensured. Separate lanes have been provided for buses, as well as commercial vehicles like taxis, autos and for private vehicles.

Also, new area has been provided near the existing vehicle parking stand for App-based car services.

To illuminate the station building as per the occasion, custom made façade lighting arrangements have been made. The station is likely to get airport-style lighting.

Green patches, vertical garden has been provided in the stations’ circulating area as well as staircases have been provided with beautiful sceneries.

LED-backlit passenger amenity board, as well as Braille boards, have been fixed at all amenities over the station to assist visually challenged persons.

BMI kiosks, pulse kiosks and massage chairs have been installed in the railway station.

The platforms are being modified as well as the second entry to the station is being improved.

In front of the station building, a monumental flag will be installed by 15 February 2020 and the overall upgradation work is likely to be completed by June 2020.

Dimapur railway station